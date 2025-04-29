Police seize fake brandname goods in Bangkok shopping mall

Police raid a shop selling counterfeit goods at a shopping mall in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested a Chinese man on a charge of selling counterfeit brand products and seized more than 27,000 smuggled items from a store in a shopping mall in Bangkok.

The suspect, Yang Jin, 48, was held at a shop in the mall at Pratunam intersection in Ratchathewi district, police said on Monday.

Police did not name the mall. The largest shopping complex near the intersection is Platinum.

Police were acting on information that fake brandname goods were being sold at the shop, including clothes, bags, jewellery and snacks. Sunday's raid led to the seizure of 27,856 items.

The goods had counterfeit trademarks and were imported from China, police said. Mr Yang admitted to being the shop owner and said he and a Chinese friend had smuggled the goods into Thailand for sale.

He was charged with selling goods with counterfeit trademarks.