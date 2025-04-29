Police seize fake brandname goods in Bangkok shopping mall
published : 29 Apr 2025 at 07:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have arrested a Chinese man on a charge of selling counterfeit brand products and seized more than 27,000 smuggled items from a store in a shopping mall in Bangkok.
The suspect, Yang Jin, 48, was held at a shop in the mall at Pratunam intersection in Ratchathewi district, police said on Monday.
Police did not name the mall. The largest shopping complex near the intersection is Platinum.
Police were acting on information that fake brandname goods were being sold at the shop, including clothes, bags, jewellery and snacks. Sunday's raid led to the seizure of 27,856 items.
The goods had counterfeit trademarks and were imported from China, police said. Mr Yang admitted to being the shop owner and said he and a Chinese friend had smuggled the goods into Thailand for sale.
He was charged with selling goods with counterfeit trademarks.
Vocabulary
- brandname (noun): products with a famous brand that everyone knows -
- counterfeit: illegal copies made in order to trick people - ของปลอม
- fake: made to look like something real in order to trick people - ปลอมแปลง
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- raid (noun): using force or legal authority to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - การเข้าตรวจค้น
- seizure: the act of taking control of something, especially by using power or force - การบุกเข้ายึด
- smuggle: to take things or people to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า
- trademark (noun): a name, symbol or design that a company uses for its products and that cannot be used by anyone else - เครื่องหมายการค้า