Foreigners fined B15,000 after attacking Thai rider in Pattaya
published : 29 Apr 2025 at 08:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two foreign men were fined 15,000 baht after they insulted and attacked a Thai motorcyclist working in Pattaya, leading to a public brawl.
Police were called to the scene outside a supermarket in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Sunday afternoon.
The 44-year-old Thai food delivery rider involved told police his bike was sideswiped by a moving car with two men inside, both foreigners. A man inside the car then rolled down the car window and threw a bag of rubbish at him, he said.
The rider said he followed the car, honking his horn and asking why they did that.
The car stopped, the two men got out and loudly berated him, and then began assaulting him, he said.
A woman witness told police she tried to calm them down, but they would not listen.
As the situation deteriorated, a group of Thai man intervened, helping the rider and pushing the foreigners to the ground. The two foreigners tried to flee into the supermarket and were followed by some of the Thai men.
When police arrived, the foreigners asked them for help, saying they were the victims.
They were taken to the police station, where they admitted to starting the fight and paid a fine of 15,000 baht. Their names, ages and nationalities were not given by police.
Vocabulary
- assault (verb): to attack someone violently, either physically or in some other way, e.g., smell - ทำร้ายร่างกาย, ทำร้าย
- berate: to criticise or speak in an angry way to someone - ด่า,ตำหนิอย่างรุนแรง
- brawl: a rough, noisy, uncontrolled fight - การทะเลาะกัน, การวิวาท
- deteriorated: became worse - ทรุดโทรม, เสื่อมโทรม, เลวลง, ชำรุด
- intervene: to become involved in a situation in order to try to stop or change it - แทรกแซง
- rubbish: waste material or things that are no longer wanted or needed - ขยะ
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- sideswipe: a strike from the side, a glancing blow, glance off - การคลำไปด้านข้าง, แฉลบ, อาการทำให้สิ่งของแบนๆ มีลักษณะเฉียงๆ, โฉบ
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย