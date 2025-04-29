Foreigners fined B15,000 after attacking Thai rider in Pattaya

A police officer intervenes in the brawl outside a supermarket in Pattaya on Sunday afternoon. (screenshot)

Two foreign men were fined 15,000 baht after they insulted and attacked a Thai motorcyclist working in Pattaya, leading to a public brawl.

Police were called to the scene outside a supermarket in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Sunday afternoon.

The 44-year-old Thai food delivery rider involved told police his bike was sideswiped by a moving car with two men inside, both foreigners. A man inside the car then rolled down the car window and threw a bag of rubbish at him, he said.

The rider said he followed the car, honking his horn and asking why they did that.

The car stopped, the two men got out and loudly berated him, and then began assaulting him, he said.

A woman witness told police she tried to calm them down, but they would not listen.

As the situation deteriorated, a group of Thai man intervened, helping the rider and pushing the foreigners to the ground. The two foreigners tried to flee into the supermarket and were followed by some of the Thai men.

When police arrived, the foreigners asked them for help, saying they were the victims.

They were taken to the police station, where they admitted to starting the fight and paid a fine of 15,000 baht. Their names, ages and nationalities were not given by police.