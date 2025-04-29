Phuket taxi driver allegedly blocked ambulance in which patient died

The taxi blocks the ambulance on its way to hospital in Kathu district, Phuket, Sunday morning. (Photo: Mcot Phuket)

A taxi driver in Phuket was charged with blocking an ambulance which was rushing a heart attack patient to hospital who died on the way.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when Pradit Dumlak, 62, passed out in a durian orchard in Kathu district.

Relatives of the man, who had a heart disease, called an ambulance from Patong Hospital at 8.15am Sunday. It was reported that the ambulance was blocked by a taxi on the narrow Kamala-Patong Road on its way to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver did not make way and tried to cut in on the ambulance to avoid a parked vehicle. At that time, paramedics were trying to resuscitate the elderly man. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 8.45am Sunday.

Local police checked camera footage and called the taxi driver for questioning. Police then charged the driver with blocking an emergency vehicle.