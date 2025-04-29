Another Rama 2 accident as concrete chunks fall onto truck
published : 29 Apr 2025 at 12:32
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Chunks of concrete fell from a bridge onto a pickup truck, severely injuring the driver, beneath the expressway being built above Rama 2 Road, on Tuesday morning.
The accident was reported to rescuers at about 7.40am. They found a white Ford Ranger pickup stopped in a Bangkok-bound lane under the expressway structure.
Lumps of concrete had smashed through the driver's side of the windshield. The driver suffered injuries to his chin, chest and arms, rescuers said. Large chunks of concrete rested on the front seat.
The victim said there had been no warning. Parts of the beam fell down as he passed beneath the bridge. He was being treated at Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital.
Police were investigating.
The delayed expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.
Most recently, in early March, a pickup truck driver was injured by a falling crane.
Vocabulary
- beam: a long thick piece of metal, concrete, wood, etc. especially used to support weight in a building or other structure - คานรับน้ำหนัก
- chin (noun): the part of the face below the mouth and above the neck - คาง
- chunk: a thick solid piece that has been cut or broken off something - ก้อนหนา
- concrete: a hard substance used in building made by mixing cement, sand, small stones, and water - คอนกรีต
- crane: a tall machine used for lifting or moving heavy objects and building tall buildings - ปั้นจั่นยกของหนัก
- lump: a solid things, a pile of something - ก้อน
- plagued: caused a lot of problems for someone or something for a long period of time - ทำให้ยุ่งยาก ลำบากมานาน
- structure: something large such as a building or a bridge that is built from different parts - โครงสร้าง
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย