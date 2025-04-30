Polish couple busted for nudity on Koh Phangan
published : 30 Apr 2025 at 07:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A couple from Poland arrested for public nudity on Koh Phangan have told police they were just expressing their love.
Local residents spotted the pair locked in a naked embrace on Ban Tai Road on the tourist island at 4.30pm on Monday, police said.
Police went to the scene, photographed the couple and told the 27-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman to get dressed before arresting them.
Police quoted the couple as saying they had stripped down to cuddle as a way to express their love for each other. Police told them that pubic nudity in Thailand was a crime that carried a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
Drug tests on the couple were negative. The woman confessed and was fined 5,000 baht before being released. However, her partner grew agitated and was sent for a psychiatric examination at Koh Phangan Hospital. Police also asked immigration authorities to revoke their visas.
Surat Thani's deputy governor said nude sunbathing on the beaches of Koh Phangan was a regular occurrence, and that local officials arrested and fined violators.
Vocabulary
- agitated (adj): anxious and nervous - ปั่นป่วน, กระวนกระวายใจ, ตื่นเต้น
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- cuddle: to hold somebody/something close in your arms to show love or affection - กอดด้วยความรักใคร่
- embrace (noun): an act of putting your arms around somebody as a sign of love or friendship - การสวมกอดอย่างรักใคร่
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- nudity: the condition of not wearing clothes, or of not covering a part of the body that is traditionally covered when you are in public - การเปลือยกาย
- occurrence: something that happens - เหตุการณ์
- psychiatric: connected with the treatment of mental illness - เกี่ยวกับจิตวิทยา
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- violators (noun): people who go against or refuse to obey a law, an agreement, etc. - ผู้ฝ่าฝืน, ผู้ละเมิดกฎ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง