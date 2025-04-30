Illegal entertainment venue for migrant workers raided, 'war weapons' found

Police and local officials inside the illegal entertainment venue for Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province, operating inside a rented warehouse, during the raid on Monday evening. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations)

Small amounts of illicit drugs and war weapons were found when authorities raided an illegal entertainment complex catering to Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province.

The complex was in a rented warehouse in tambon Thachin.

A 200-strong team of police, soldiers and local officials raided the venue on Monday evening.

Upon entering the building, they found a full range of entertainment services on offer, including a pub, a karaoke bar with VIP rooms, and snooker tables.

During the search, the officers found illicit drugs tucked into a sofa and discarded in the corners in some rooms. They also found a number of military-grade guns and some ammunition, but gave no additional information.

The governor said officials were acting on information a Myanmar man was operating an illegal entertainment venue inside the warehouse. There were about 150 Myanmar nationals living there. Use of iIllegal drugs was reportedly allowed, and some gambling activities.

During the raid, people involved in illegal activities were held for questioning.

The Samut Sakhon governor said the entertainment venue was illegally operated. Most of its customers were Myanmar migrant workers.