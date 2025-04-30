Illegal entertainment venue for migrant workers raided, 'war weapons' found
published : 30 Apr 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
Small amounts of illicit drugs and war weapons were found when authorities raided an illegal entertainment complex catering to Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province.
The complex was in a rented warehouse in tambon Thachin.
A 200-strong team of police, soldiers and local officials raided the venue on Monday evening.
Upon entering the building, they found a full range of entertainment services on offer, including a pub, a karaoke bar with VIP rooms, and snooker tables.
During the search, the officers found illicit drugs tucked into a sofa and discarded in the corners in some rooms. They also found a number of military-grade guns and some ammunition, but gave no additional information.
The governor said officials were acting on information a Myanmar man was operating an illegal entertainment venue inside the warehouse. There were about 150 Myanmar nationals living there. Use of iIllegal drugs was reportedly allowed, and some gambling activities.
During the raid, people involved in illegal activities were held for questioning.
The Samut Sakhon governor said the entertainment venue was illegally operated. Most of its customers were Myanmar migrant workers.
Vocabulary
- ammunition: bullets, bombs, etc that can be fired from a weapon - อาวุธยุทธภัณฑ์, ลูกกระสุน
- discard: to get rid of something that you no longer want or need - ละทิ้ง, ทอดทิ้ง, ทิ้งไป
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- migrant worker: someone who travels to another place or country in order to find work - คนงานต่างถิ่น
- military (noun): soldiers; the armed forces - ทหาร, กองกำลัง, กองทัพ
- patron: a customer; someone who uses a particular entertainment place, hotel, restaurant, etc. - ลูกค้า
- warehouse: a large building for storing things - โกดังสินค้า, คลังสินค้า, โรงพัสดุ
- weapon: an object such as a knife, gun, bomb, etc. that is used for fighting or attacking somebody - อาวุธ