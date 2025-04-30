'No public nudity' signs erected on Koh Phangan
published : 30 Apr 2025 at 13:25
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Signs banning public nudity have been put up at beaches on Koh Phangan, home of the full moon parties, after frequent complaints about tourists going naked.
Local officials put up the signs on Wednesday and handed out leaflets to visitors to the island and local tourism businesses, including restaurants and hotels at Zen Beach and Secret Beach.
Public nudity is outlawed in Thailand and violators could have their visas revoked, police said.
They said there had been complaints about foreign tourists swimming, sunbathing, playing music and doing other activities while naked at Secret Beach and Zen Beach.
However, public nudity is against Thai law, with a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
The no-public-nudity campaign follows the arrest of a Polish couple seen naked and hugging each other in the middle of a road on the island on Monday.
Vocabulary
- campaign: a planned group of especially political, business or military activities which are intended to achieve a particular aim - การรณรงค์
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- erect: to put the parts of something together so that it stands upright - ตั้งขึ้น
- frequent: happening often - เกิดขึ้นบ่อย
- leaflet: a piece of paper which gives you information or advertises something - ใบปลิว
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- nudity: the condition of not wearing clothes, or of not covering a part of the body that is traditionally covered when you are in public - การเปลือยกาย
- officials: people who have the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- outlawed: illegal - ผิดกฎหมาย
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- violators (noun): people who go against or refuse to obey a law, an agreement, etc. - ผู้ฝ่าฝืน, ผู้ละเมิดกฎ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง