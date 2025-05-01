Soldier approaches wild elephant with knife

A man holding his hand up in an "OK" gesture approaches a wild elephant in Khao Yai National Park, in Nakhon Nayok province. (Photo: Where is the Elephant? Facebook page)

A man seen in a video approaching a wild elephant while carrying a knife in his hand in Khao Yai National Park has been identified and will face charges.

The man in the video was believed to be a Thai soldier aged about 30.

He had a history of being treated for mental illness.

The incident was shown in a video shared on social media by a Facebook page on Tuesday.

A man wearing a black jacket, his face covered, a knife in his left hand and a guitar slung across his back is seen walking straight towards a wild male elephant.

His right hand is raised high in an "OK" gesture. The man apparently wants to touch the elephant, but it steps back from him.

The incident occurred at Thung Khao Kheow, a part of Khao Yai National Park.

An official said the man had been identified and he would face charges.

A search was underway for the man, believed to be hiding somewhere in the park.