Soldier approaches wild elephant with knife
published : 1 May 2025 at 09:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man seen in a video approaching a wild elephant while carrying a knife in his hand in Khao Yai National Park has been identified and will face charges.
The man in the video was believed to be a Thai soldier aged about 30.
He had a history of being treated for mental illness.
The incident was shown in a video shared on social media by a Facebook page on Tuesday.
A man wearing a black jacket, his face covered, a knife in his left hand and a guitar slung across his back is seen walking straight towards a wild male elephant.
His right hand is raised high in an "OK" gesture. The man apparently wants to touch the elephant, but it steps back from him.
The incident occurred at Thung Khao Kheow, a part of Khao Yai National Park.
An official said the man had been identified and he would face charges.
A search was underway for the man, believed to be hiding somewhere in the park.
Vocabulary
- approach: to move closer to someone or something - เข้าใกล้
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- gesture: a movement that communicates a feeling or instruction - ลักษณะท่าทาง
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- knife (noun): a sharp blade with a handle, used for cutting or as a weapon - มีด
- mental: connected with or happening in the mind; involving the process of thinking - เกี่ยวกับจิตใจ