Five more bodies pulled from rubble
published : 2 May 2025 at 08:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
Five more bodies have been retrieved from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.
Suriyachai Rawiwan of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said all the bodies were found between 10pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday morning in Zone D.
He said efforts to locate bodies still missing after the building collapse are continuing, with heavy machinery operating around the clock.
Rescue teams were focused on clearing debris in zones B and C to access the area where the bodies are believed to be trapped, he added.
As of 6pm on Wednesday, the number of confirmed deaths was 68, with 26 people still unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) yesterday invited public works authorities and representatives from the SAO and the contractors to witness the examination of documents seized from the site, a senior DSI official said.
A total of 121 document boxes had been seized from 26 containers at the construction site. The documents reportedly included contracts, blueprints, financial records, construction materials, purchase orders and work records of Chinese and Thai engineers, which had not been found at the SAO office during a previous search.
Vocabulary
- around the clock: throughout the whole day and night; 24 hours - ทั้งวันทั้งคืน
- blueprint: a photographic copy of an early plan for a building or machine - พิมพ์เขียว, แผนงานที่ละเอียด
- collapse: falling down suddenly - การพังลงมา
- debris: broken pieces that are left when something large has been destroyed - เศษ ซากปรักหักพัง ซากสิ่งของที่ถูกทำลาย
- Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (noun): A Thai agency under Ministry of Interior (MOI) to handle disaster management responsibilities - กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย
- machinery (noun): a piece of equipment or device that does something and gets its energy from electricity or gas - เครื่องจักร, เครื่องกล
- rubble: broken pieces of stone and brick from building, walls, etc., that have been destroyed - ซากปรักหักพัง
- seize: to take something using official power and force - จับกุม
- unaccounted for: a person or thing that cannot be found and people do not know what has happened to them or it - ซึ่งหายไป
