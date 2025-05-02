Five more bodies pulled from rubble

Work continues at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok on April 28. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Five more bodies have been retrieved from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

Suriyachai Rawiwan of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said all the bodies were found between 10pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday morning in Zone D.

He said efforts to locate bodies still missing after the building collapse are continuing, with heavy machinery operating around the clock.

Rescue teams were focused on clearing debris in zones B and C to access the area where the bodies are believed to be trapped, he added.

As of 6pm on Wednesday, the number of confirmed deaths was 68, with 26 people still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) yesterday invited public works authorities and representatives from the SAO and the contractors to witness the examination of documents seized from the site, a senior DSI official said.

A total of 121 document boxes had been seized from 26 containers at the construction site. The documents reportedly included contracts, blueprints, financial records, construction materials, purchase orders and work records of Chinese and Thai engineers, which had not been found at the SAO office during a previous search.