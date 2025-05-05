Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi
published : 5 May 2025 at 07:04
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A Frankfurt-bound Thai Airways International flight discharged fuel shortly after takeoff and returned to land at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan due to a technical issue on Sunday afternoon.
The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, departed from Bangkok's main international airport at 12.25pm, with a scheduled arrival in Frankfurt at 9pm local time.
However, many people in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok, saw the TG 922 flight circling and discharging fuel, leaving long white trails behind the aircraft.
Eyewitnesses recorded the circling and fuel discharge on their mobile phones, with some reports indicating the plane circled three to six times.
According to sources, the plane returned to land at Suvarnabhumi at 2.12pm, as the cover of a main gear did not close fully. The aircraft was parked at Bay 120 for maintenance.
It departed again at 3.20pm and was rescheduled to arrive in Frankfurt at 9.56pm.
Vocabulary
- bound: going to - มุ่งหน้า
- depart: to leave - ออกจาก
- discharge: to let a liquid flow out - ปล่อยออก, ขับออก
- fuel: any material that produces heat or power, usually when it is burnt - เชื้อเพลิง
- gear (noun): the special equipment that you use for a particular job or activity - อุปกรณ์
- maintenance: work that is done to keep something such as a building, machine, or piece of equipment repaired and in good condition - การซ่อมบำรุง
- scheduled: planned to happen at a particular time or day - ตามตารางเวลา
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่งข่าว
- trail: long line or series of marks that is left by somebody/something - ร่องรอยที่ทิ้งไว้ให้ตามได้