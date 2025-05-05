Polish tourist falls to death from Phuket condo

Rescue workers inspect the scene where a Polish tourist, 34, was found dead at a condominium in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, early Saturday. (Photo: Kusoltham Phuket rescue foundation)

A Polish tourist fell to his death from a fifth-floor condominium balcony in Phuket as he stood up while drinking with his wife in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police, forensic officials and doctors arrived at the condo in Patong and found the body of the 34-year-old Polish man, whose name was withheld, lying dead near the wall of the building. The incident was reported at about 12.13am.

The man's Polish wife told police that she and her husband stayed in a room on the fifth floor, and they drank alcohol on the balcony of their room. While drinking, her husband stood up and suddenly lost his balance, causing him to fall to the ground.

Rescue workers took the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.