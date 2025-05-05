Polish tourist falls to death from Phuket condo
published : 5 May 2025 at 08:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A Polish tourist fell to his death from a fifth-floor condominium balcony in Phuket as he stood up while drinking with his wife in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Police, forensic officials and doctors arrived at the condo in Patong and found the body of the 34-year-old Polish man, whose name was withheld, lying dead near the wall of the building. The incident was reported at about 12.13am.
The man's Polish wife told police that she and her husband stayed in a room on the fifth floor, and they drank alcohol on the balcony of their room. While drinking, her husband stood up and suddenly lost his balance, causing him to fall to the ground.
Rescue workers took the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Vocabulary
- balance: the ability to keep steady with an equal amount of weight on each side - ความสมดุล, การทรงตัว
- balcony: a place where you can stand just outside an upper window. It sticks out from the wall of a building - ระเบียง
- forensic: relating to the use of scientific methods to solve crimes or to find out why something happened - เกี่ยวกับนิติวิทยาศาสตร์
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- post-mortem: a medical examination of the body of a dead person in order to find out how they died - การชันสูตร
- rescue worker: a person who saves someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- withheld (verb): to deliberately not give something to someone - ไม่เปิดเผย, ไม่อนุญาต, ระงับ, ถอนกลับ