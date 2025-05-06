Tourists rushed to hospital after eating wild fruit

Two Russian tourists were admitted to Phanom Hospital in Surat Thani on Sunday after eating wild fruit. (Photo: Bantakhun-Phanom rescue foundation)

Seven Russian tourists fell ill reportedly after eating wild fruit in a park in Surat Thani on Sunday. Five of them were admitted to hospitals.

Rescue workers were informed at 1.33pm on Sunday that a group of seven Russian tourists fell ill in the Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park.

The tourists were half-conscious, with chest pain and vomiting. Five tourists agreed to receive treatment at hospital.

Rescue workers sent four of them to Phanom Hospital. Two of them developed hypersalivation and two others vomited excessively. Another tourist was admitted to Bantakhun Hospital with chest pain and excessive vomiting.

Police said the group of Russian tourists arrived from Khao Lak, Phangnga province.

During their visit to the Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park, they ate ebony fruits and fell ill. Local health officials were checking the poison in their bodies.

Two tourists suffered severe dehydration and were under close watch at Phanom Hospital.