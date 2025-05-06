Tourists rushed to hospital after eating wild fruit
published : 6 May 2025 at 07:26
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Seven Russian tourists fell ill reportedly after eating wild fruit in a park in Surat Thani on Sunday. Five of them were admitted to hospitals.
Rescue workers were informed at 1.33pm on Sunday that a group of seven Russian tourists fell ill in the Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park.
The tourists were half-conscious, with chest pain and vomiting. Five tourists agreed to receive treatment at hospital.
Rescue workers sent four of them to Phanom Hospital. Two of them developed hypersalivation and two others vomited excessively. Another tourist was admitted to Bantakhun Hospital with chest pain and excessive vomiting.
Police said the group of Russian tourists arrived from Khao Lak, Phangnga province.
During their visit to the Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park, they ate ebony fruits and fell ill. Local health officials were checking the poison in their bodies.
Two tourists suffered severe dehydration and were under close watch at Phanom Hospital.
Vocabulary
- conscious: aware - ที่ตระหนักได้
- dehydration (noun): losing too much water from your body - การเสียน้ำของร่างกาย
- excessively: much greater than is usual; too much of something - มากเกินปริมาณที่พอดี
- inform: to tell somebody about something, especially in an official way - แจ้งให้ทราบ
- poison: a substance that causes death or harm if it is swallowed or absorbed into the body - ยาพิษ
- rush: to move or do something very quickly - รีบเร่ง, วิ่ง
- saliva: the liquid produced by glands in your mouth - น้ำลาย
- vomit: to empty the contents of the stomach through the mouth - อาเจียน
- wild (adj): growing in the forest or other natural place; not planted, grown or raised by humans - ไม่เชื่อง