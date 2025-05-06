American tourist arrested in Phuket with 5 ADHD pills
published : 6 May 2025 at 08:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A 27-year-old American man was arrested in Phuket for possession of pills that can be used for mental treatment.
The Kamala police station said its traffic policemen stopped the tourist for a search while riding a motorcycle without a licence plate in Kathu district on Sunday.
Police found five methyphenidate pills in his bag. The visitor was charged with possessing a psychotropic substance without permission.
Methyphenidate is a substance that can be used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Thai law lists it among Category 2 psychotropic substances and restricts its use, production, import and export to the Ministry of Public Health and parties authorised by the ministry.
Its abuse potential is high, according to the Narcotics Control Division of the Food and Drug Administration.
Vocabulary
- abuse: the use of something in a bad, dishonest, or harmful way - การใช้ในทางที่ผิด
- disorder: an illness or medical condition - ความผิดปกติทางกายหรือใจ
- licence plate: a flat piece of metal or plastic on the front and back of a vehicle that shows its license number - แผ่นป้ายทะเบียนรถยนต์
- party (noun): one of the people or groups of people involved in a situation, an official argument or arrangement - คู่กรณี
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- potential: qualities that exist and can be developed - ศักยภาพที่จะพัฒนาได้
- psychotropic: relating to drugs or substances that affect a person’s mental state -
- substance: a particular type of liquid, solid, or gas - สาร