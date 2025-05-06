Man arrested after firing gun in Mae Sot town centre
published : 6 May 2025 at 13:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man was arrested on Tuesday after repeatedly firing a gun in the streets of Mae Sot municipality in Tak province.
Police arrested the 43-year-old man identified only as Anuphan, confiscated his modified gun and took him to Mae Sot Hospital for medical examinations.
Mr Anuphan arrived in his pickup truck and parked in the town centre around 8am. He then started firing while walking along the streets before fleeing to a Shell petrol station near Mae Sot Municipality office.
Mae Sot police issued a warning for residents to avoid the area, and police and army units tried to convince the gunman to turn himself in. The man reportedly opened fire on security officers from inside the petrol station and was wounded by return fire.
Police said that no further injuries were reported during the incident.
Vocabulary
- avoid: to stay away from; to not use - หลีกเลี่ยง
- confiscate: to take away - ยึด
- convince: to make somebody/yourself believe that something is true; to persuade somebody to do something - ทำให้เชื่อ, ทำให้แน่ใจ, ชักจูง
- flee: to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger - หนี อพยพ
- modified (verb): changed slightly, especially in order to improve it or use it in different way - ดัดแปลง; ถูกดัดแปลง
- turn himself in: when a person wanted by the police goes to the police to be arrested -
- wounded: injured, especially where your skin or flesh is damaged, usually seriously - บาดเจ็บ