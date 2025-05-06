Man arrested after firing gun in Mae Sot town centre

A man with a modified firearm walks the streets of Mae Sot town, Tak province, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Mae Sot police station Facebook account)

A man was arrested on Tuesday after repeatedly firing a gun in the streets of Mae Sot municipality in Tak province.

Police arrested the 43-year-old man identified only as Anuphan, confiscated his modified gun and took him to Mae Sot Hospital for medical examinations.

Mr Anuphan arrived in his pickup truck and parked in the town centre around 8am. He then started firing while walking along the streets before fleeing to a Shell petrol station near Mae Sot Municipality office.

Mae Sot police issued a warning for residents to avoid the area, and police and army units tried to convince the gunman to turn himself in. The man reportedly opened fire on security officers from inside the petrol station and was wounded by return fire.

Police said that no further injuries were reported during the incident.