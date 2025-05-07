Fuel dumped by Thai Airways plane 'no threat' to Gulf of Thailand

The Thai Airways flight TG922, a Boeing 777-300ER, dumps a misty stream of fuel over the Gulf of Thailand, off Samut Sakhon, on Sunday before returning to Suvarnabhumi airport and making a emergency landing. (Photo: Screenshot)

The jet fuel dumped by a Thai Airways International aircraft before making an emergency landing on Sunday was released over the sea as a fine mist and posed no harm to the environment, a top air traffic control officer said on Tuesday.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) said the fuel was released by the Boeing 777-300ER over the Gulf of Thailand.

It said the fuel was released as a fine spray.

The captain of flight TG922 decided to discharge fuel, to lighten the plane, while over Samut Sakhon province before returning to Suvarnabhumi airport after part of the undercarriage did not close properly after takeoff.

This was standard emergency procedure, he said.

Air traffic controllers gave the aircraft priority clearance to land after the crew reported the issue.

The flight had departed Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.25pm for Frankfurt. After the problem was fixed, the flight took off again at 2.12pm and landed at Frankfurt without further problems.