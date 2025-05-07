Fuel dumped by Thai Airways plane 'no threat' to Gulf of Thailand
published : 7 May 2025 at 07:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Saritdet Marukatat
The jet fuel dumped by a Thai Airways International aircraft before making an emergency landing on Sunday was released over the sea as a fine mist and posed no harm to the environment, a top air traffic control officer said on Tuesday.
Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) said the fuel was released by the Boeing 777-300ER over the Gulf of Thailand.
It said the fuel was released as a fine spray.
The captain of flight TG922 decided to discharge fuel, to lighten the plane, while over Samut Sakhon province before returning to Suvarnabhumi airport after part of the undercarriage did not close properly after takeoff.
This was standard emergency procedure, he said.
Air traffic controllers gave the aircraft priority clearance to land after the crew reported the issue.
The flight had departed Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.25pm for Frankfurt. After the problem was fixed, the flight took off again at 2.12pm and landed at Frankfurt without further problems.
Vocabulary
- clearance: official permission that allows someone to do something, to go to a particular country, or to be told particular information -
- discharge: to let a liquid flow out - ปล่อยออก, ขับออก
- dump (verb): to get rid of, to cause to fall (rain, snow, etc.) - ทิ้ง
- fine: made up of very small pieces - ละเอียด
- fuel: any material that produces heat or power, usually when it is burnt - เชื้อเพลิง
- procedure: a way of doing something - ขั้นตอนการดำเนินการ
- spray: very small drops of a liquid that are sent through the air; to cover somebody/something with very small drops of a liquid that are forced out of a container or sent through the air - ละอองน้ำ, น้ำที่กระเซ็นเป็นฝอย ฉีด; พ่น
- threat: a danger - อันตราย