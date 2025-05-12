Russian smuggled hash in swallowed condoms
published : 7 May 2025 at 12:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A 36-year-old Russian who admitted smuggling hashish by putting it in condoms he then swallowed has been arrested on Koh Phangan, police said.
Tourist police on Tuesday evening detained Denis Bichuk after he parked a motorbike in front of a supermarket in tambon Koh Phangan.
When questioned by police Mr Bichuk was seen to be sweating, talked rapidly and trying to cover his crossbody bag.
A search found 9.42 grams of cocaine and 13.56g of magic mushrooms, along with 415.72g of hashish - a concentrated form of cannabis - packed in four condoms.
Mr Bichuk allegedly told police he picked up packed hashish and ate it to avoid the customs check. He excreted the condoms after arriving on the resort island and was selling the hash to other tourists.
Mr Bichuk said he bought the cocaine from a foreigner on the island for 4,000 baht per gram.
Police have charged him with illegal possession.
Vocabulary
- cannabis (noun): marijuana; a drug made from the dried leaves and flowers or resin of the hemp plant, which is smoked or eaten and which gives the user a feeling of being relaxed. Use of the drug is illegal in many countries. - กัญชา
- concentrated (adj): (of a substance) made stronger because water or other substances have been removed - จัด, เข้มข้น
- detained: kept in a place and not allowed to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- excretion: getting rid of something from the body, through the urine, for example -
- magic mushroom: a type of mushroom which contain a drug and may make the person who eats them believe they are seeing things which are not real -
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- rapidly: happening quickly - อย่างรวดเร็ว
- smuggle: to take drugs, money, people, etc. to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า
- swallow: to make food or drink go from your mouth down through your throat and into your stomach - กลืน
- sweat: to produce liquid on the surface of your skin when you are hot, nervous, or ill - ทำให้เหงื่อออก