Brazilian couple caught arriving with 7kg of cocaine

Customs officials and narcotics suppression police search the luggage of two Brazilian passengers, right, and find 7.4kg of cocaine in their two suitcases at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. (Photo: Customs Department)

Two Brazilians have been arrested and 7.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, worth about 22 million baht, seized at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The two passengers, a woman aged 26 and a man aged 27, were on a list of people suspected of trying to smuggle drugs into Thailand. Their names were not released.

The couple travelled from Brazil, via Paris, to Thailand.

When they arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday, customs officials and police asked to search their luggage.

An X-ray showed suspicious items in their two suitcases. When opened for examination, the suspect objects in both bags were found to be wrapped in black paper.

Inside the paper were clear plastic packages containing 7,400 grammes of cocaine in total. The drugs had an estimated street value of 22.2 million baht, an official said.

The Customs Department said it had seized illicit drugs worth 800.67 million baht in 140 cases from Oct 1 last year to May 6 this year.