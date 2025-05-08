Wet weekend forecast
published : 8 May 2025 at 08:05
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms in the upper part of the country between Friday and Monday and forecast rainfall for Bangkok throughout the week.
In its seven-day forecast, the department said thunderstorms are predicted in the northern and northeastern regions. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and lightning are also forecast in certain areas between May 9 and 12. Low-lying areas may experience flash floods and runoff.
The department said that rainfall in Bangkok is forecast to continue for the whole week.
For the southern region, rainfall is predicted to decrease between Wednesday and Friday but will increase between Saturday and Monday with heavy rain in some areas.
Heavy rain could trigger flash floods and runoff, while fishermen are advised to avoid sailing during this period as waves could be more than two metres high.
Vocabulary
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- forecast: a statement about what will happen in the future based on information available now - การพยากรณ์, การคาดการณ์
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- hail (noun): small balls of ice that fall like rain - ลูกเห็บ
- predict: to say that an event or action will happen in the future, especially as a result of knowledge or experience - คาดการณ์ว่า พยากรณ์จากสถิติว่า
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก
- trigger: to cause - ก่อให้เกิด กระตุ้น
- wave: a raised line of water that moves across the surface of the sea, ocean, etc - คลื่น