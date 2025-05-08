Australian in wheelchair robbed by woman in Pattaya

A 65-year-old Australian man talks to police at the Muang Pattaya station in Chon Buri on Thursday after reporting a robbery. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A 65-year-old Australian man in a wheelchair has told police he was robbed of more than 11,000 baht by a Thai woman he met on a beach in Pattaya and invited back to his room.

A team of Pattaya Civil Defence Volunteers said they found the man on the beach at about 1am on Thursday while on patrol. He was shouting for help to catch a thief.

The team helped bring the man to the police station, where he told police that he had been robbed of about US$350, or about 11,400 baht.

The man told police that he had met the woman on the beach and they were getting along, so he invited her back to his room. However, after he took a bath, he discovered that she had left.

He then checked his belongings and found that the cash was missing.

The man went back to the beach in hopes of spotting the thief but was unable to find her.

Pattaya police were gathering information to search for the woman.

In February this year, a Turkish man reported losing 25,000 baht to a woman he was attracted to on the popular beach in the tourist town.