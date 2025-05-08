Australian in wheelchair robbed by woman in Pattaya
published : 8 May 2025 at 13:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A 65-year-old Australian man in a wheelchair has told police he was robbed of more than 11,000 baht by a Thai woman he met on a beach in Pattaya and invited back to his room.
A team of Pattaya Civil Defence Volunteers said they found the man on the beach at about 1am on Thursday while on patrol. He was shouting for help to catch a thief.
The team helped bring the man to the police station, where he told police that he had been robbed of about US$350, or about 11,400 baht.
The man told police that he had met the woman on the beach and they were getting along, so he invited her back to his room. However, after he took a bath, he discovered that she had left.
He then checked his belongings and found that the cash was missing.
The man went back to the beach in hopes of spotting the thief but was unable to find her.
Pattaya police were gathering information to search for the woman.
In February this year, a Turkish man reported losing 25,000 baht to a woman he was attracted to on the popular beach in the tourist town.
Vocabulary
- attract: to cause someone to be interested in something - ดึงดูดความสนใจ
- belongings: the things you own - ข้าวของเครื่องใช้
- get along with (idiom): to have a friendly relationship with somebody เข้ากันได้ดี, เป็นมิตรกันดีกับ - เข้ากันได้ดี, เป็นมิตรกันดีกับ
- patrol (noun): the act of going around an area or a building to see if there is any trouble or danger - การลาดตระเวน, หน่วยลาดตระเวน
- rob: to take money or property illegally from a person or place, often using threats or violence - ปล้น, ปล้นจี้
- thief: someone who steals something. An instance of stealing something is called a theft - ขโมย
- volunteer (noun): someone who is not paid for the work that they do; someone who does something willingly without being required to - อาสาสมัคร
- wheelchair: a special chair with wheels, used by people who cannot walk because of illness, an accident, etc - เก้าอี้รถเข็นสำหรับคนป่วยหรือคนพิการ