Russian sex worker suspect arrested on Koh Phangan

published : 9 May 2025 at 13:16

Police arrest Alina Nizamutdinova, 34, a Russian national, for selling sex services during a raid on a resort room on Koh Phangnan in Thailand's Surat Thani province. (Photo: Tourist police)

A 34-year-old Russian woman has been arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for allegedly providing sex services.

Tourist police arrested Alina Nizamutdinova during a sting operation, following a tip-off about high-priced service advertisements on Thailand.escortnews.com. The woman allegedly offered sexual services under the name "Sofia".

An undercover officer arranged a meeting with the woman at a resort in Ban Tai, leading to her arrest. Seized items included 11,000 baht in cash and a condom, police said.

During questioning, Ms Alina admitted to providing sexual services, reportedly charging 11,000 baht per hour.

She was charged with prostitution and solicitation.