Russian sex worker suspect arrested on Koh Phangan
published : 9 May 2025 at 13:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A 34-year-old Russian woman has been arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for allegedly providing sex services.
Tourist police arrested Alina Nizamutdinova during a sting operation, following a tip-off about high-priced service advertisements on Thailand.escortnews.com. The woman allegedly offered sexual services under the name "Sofia".
An undercover officer arranged a meeting with the woman at a resort in Ban Tai, leading to her arrest. Seized items included 11,000 baht in cash and a condom, police said.
During questioning, Ms Alina admitted to providing sexual services, reportedly charging 11,000 baht per hour.
She was charged with prostitution and solicitation.
Vocabulary
- admitted (verb): agreed that something is true, especially when you are unhappy, sorry or surprised about it - ยอมรับ
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
- seize: to take something using official power and force - จับกุม
- sting operation: an action by police to catch criminals by tricking them, e.g. by pretending to buy illegal drugs -
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- tip-off: secret information or a warning given by someone - ข่าวเตือน จากวงใน
- undercover: working secretly using a false appearance in order to get information for the police or government - ลึกลับ,ลี้ลับ,ทำอย่างลับ
- Keywords
- prostitution
- russia
- koh phangan
- arrest
- thai police