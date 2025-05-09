BangkokPost.com

LEARNING
More+
Learning
Easy news

Russian sex worker suspect arrested on Koh Phangan

published : 9 May 2025 at 13:16

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan

Police arrest Alina Nizamutdinova, 34, a Russian national, for selling sex services during a raid on a resort room on Koh Phangnan in Thailand's Surat Thani province. (Photo: Tourist police)
Police arrest Alina Nizamutdinova, 34, a Russian national, for selling sex services during a raid on a resort room on Koh Phangnan in Thailand's Surat Thani province. (Photo: Tourist police)

A 34-year-old Russian woman has been arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for allegedly providing sex services.

Tourist police arrested Alina Nizamutdinova during a sting operation, following a tip-off about high-priced service advertisements on Thailand.escortnews.com. The woman allegedly offered sexual services under the name "Sofia".

An undercover officer arranged a meeting with the woman at a resort in Ban Tai, leading to her arrest. Seized items included 11,000 baht in cash and a condom, police said.

During questioning, Ms Alina admitted to providing sexual services, reportedly charging 11,000 baht per hour. 

She was charged with prostitution and solicitation.

Vocabulary

  • admitted (verb): agreed that something is true, especially when you are unhappy, sorry or surprised about it - ยอมรับ
  • allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
  • seize: to take something using official power and force - จับกุม
  • sting operation: an action by police to catch criminals by tricking them, e.g. by pretending to buy illegal drugs -
  • suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
  • tip-off: secret information or a warning given by someone  - ข่าวเตือน จากวงใน
  • undercover: working secretly using a false appearance in order to get information for the police or government - ลึกลับ,ลี้ลับ,ทำอย่างลับ
Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT