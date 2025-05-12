Ukrainian arrested for B350,000 damage to rented room in Phuket
published : 12 May 2025 at 07:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Police have arrested a 20-year-old Ukrainian woman for damaging her rented condominium room in Phuket.
Police said a woman identified only as Anastasiia was arrested at an outbound immigration counter at Phuket airport at about 9am on Saturday.
Police received a complaint earlier that she had destroyed her rented condominium room on Chao Fa Tawan Tok Road in Tambon Wichit on April 29.
Damaged items included electrical appliances, furniture, walls, ceilings and curtains. The damage was estimated at about 350,000 baht.
Ms Anastasiia was quoted as saying that she destroyed the room because her room deposit was not returned.
Vocabulary
- appliance: a machine or piece of equipment that you have in your home, for example a washing machine or refrigerator - เครื่องใช้
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- counter: a long flat surface over which goods are sold or business is done in a shop/store, bank, etc - เคาน์เตอร์, โต๊ะขนาดยาว
- deposit: a sum of money which is given in advance as part of a total payment for something - เงินมัดจำ
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- outbound (adj): travelling towards a particular point, particularly away from a city, country, etc. - ขาออก (opposite of inbound ขาเข้า)
- rent: to pay money for the use of something for a period of time - เช่า