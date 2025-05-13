Similan Islands closed to tourists due to severe weather

Similan Islands National Park (Photo supplied)

Thailand’s Similan Islands National Park are temporarily closed to tourists on Monday and Tuesday due to severe summer storms and strong winds affecting the area.

The official closure was announced by the Similan Islands National Park on Monday, following warnings from the Thai Meteorological Department.

According to an advisory issued by the department, upper Thailand is experiencing summer storms, while the southern provinces—including Phang Nga, where the Similan Islands are located—are facing heavy rainfall and rough seas.

Wave heights have been recorded at 1–2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves of more than 2 metres.

After talking with local tour operators, an agreement was reached to suspend all day-trip tourism activities.

The park authority said that the temporary closure is essential to protect the safety and property of visitors.

The closure applies specifically to day-trip tourism and is currently for two days, from 12 to 13 May.