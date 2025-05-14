Foreign influencer blasted for loud music on Bangkok MRT
published : 14 May 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A foreign influencer has been criticised after posting a video of himself dragging a loudspeaker and playing music at high volume inside a moving MRT train in Bangkok, prompting fellow passengers to shout at him in protest.
The incident occurred on May 11, as the influencer — believed to be an Iranian and known online as @shayanparsTV on TikTok — filmed himself playing music while riding the train towards the Klong Toey station.
In the video, a Thai passenger is heard yelling “Hey!” in frustration, causing the attention-seeking passenger to stop. He later uploaded the clip to TikTok, captioning it: “He screamed at me like I ruined his life.”
The video quickly went viral and triggered a heated debate on Thai social media.
While some netizens argued that Thais tend to overreact and dramatise such incidents, others criticised the influencer’s actions as disrespectful and praised the passenger for speaking up.
The same influencer, who has 731,000 followers, filmed a similar stunt on another MRT train and inside the Siam BTS station. His activities have raised further concerns about public decorum and the ethics of content creation in Thailand’s public spaces.
Vocabulary
- attention: interest, especially interest that the public has in a person, event, situation etc - ความสนใจ
- blast: to criticise severely - วิพากษ์วิจารณ์อย่างรุนแรง
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- debate: a discussion in which people or groups state different opinions about a subject - การอภิปราย, การโต้วาที, การถกเถียง
- disrespectful: showing a lack of respect for somebody/something - ที่ไม่เคารพ, ดูหมิ่น
- frustration: an annoyed or discouraged feeling because you cannot do or have what you want - ความผิดหวัง, ความไม่พอใจ
- influencer (noun): a person who influencers, i.e., a person who has the power to make somebody/something behave in a particular way - คนที่มีอิทธิพล
- overreact: to react in an extreme way, especially in a frightened or angry way - มีปฏิกิริยารุนแรงเกินไป
- stunt: something silly or unusual to which is done to get public attention -
- viral: (of a video, photo, story, etc.) spread across the internet very quickly (like a virus spreading a disease) as people share it with their friends or the news media reports on it - แพร่กระจายผ่านทางอินเทอร์เน็ตอย่างรวดเร็ว
- Keywords
- Influencer
- MRT
- loud music
- TikTok
- foreign
- clip Video
- transport
