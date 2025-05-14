Covid alert as 6 die last week
published : 14 May 2025 at 08:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Thais are being warned about a rise in Covid-19 infections following the deaths of six people last week.
Some 16,607 people were reportedly infected between May 4 and May 10, compared to 14,680 the previous week.
Of those, six were reported to have died last week, double the number recorded in the previous week.
Meanwhile, Dr Yong Poovorawan of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine also took to Facebook, saying that the latest subvariants of Covid-19 are reported to be transmitted faster, yet have milder symptoms.
Dr Yong's post reaffirmed a report by the Public Health Ministry on Saturday, which said that although case numbers remain high, the virus generally causes mild symptoms.
Newer strains do not respond to regular vaccination due to the vaccine's capability to protect only against older strains of Covid-19.
Vocabulary
- infected: having a disease transmitted from someone else - ซึ่งติดเชื้อ
- mild: not strong - เบา, ไม่หนัก, ไม่รุนแรง
- reaffirm: to give your support to a person, plan, idea, etc. for a second time; to strengthen - ยืนยันใหม่
- reportedly: as reported (often used for showing that you are not certain that something you are reporting is true) - ตามที่รายงาน
- strain: a particular type of virus, animal, insect, or plant - สายพันธุ์
- symptoms (noun): signs that someone has an illness - อาการ
- transmitted (verb): sent, spread from one person or animal to another - ส่ง, ถ่าย
- vaccination (noun): giving someone a vaccine, usually by injection to prevent them from getting a disease - การฉีดวัคซีน
- variant: a thing that is a slightly different form or type of something else - สิ่งที่ผันแปร, สิ่งที่แตกต่างกัน