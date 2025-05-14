Covid alert as 6 die last week

A boy tries to put a mask on a fellow student on the first day of term at Ban Bang Kapi School in Bangkok in May 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thais are being warned about a rise in Covid-19 infections following the deaths of six people last week.

Some 16,607 people were reportedly infected between May 4 and May 10, compared to 14,680 the previous week.

Of those, six were reported to have died last week, double the number recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Dr Yong Poovorawan of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine also took to Facebook, saying that the latest subvariants of Covid-19 are reported to be transmitted faster, yet have milder symptoms.

Dr Yong's post reaffirmed a report by the Public Health Ministry on Saturday, which said that although case numbers remain high, the virus generally causes mild symptoms.

Newer strains do not respond to regular vaccination due to the vaccine's capability to protect only against older strains of Covid-19.