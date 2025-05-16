Bangkok cable thieves shocked in the act

Photo: (Screenshot)

Two thieves were electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical cables in Bangkok, resulting in severe injuries and their subsequent arrest.

The incident caused power outages and damage estimated at millions of baht, police said.

Police on Thursday morning apprehended three suspects with a motorcycle, 35 severed electrical cables, wire cutters and 1.1 grammes of crystal methamphetamine.

During the investigation, the three suspects confessed to having stolen cables in the Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bon areas during the night. Two accomplices are still at large.

Police said the gang had earlier stolen 12 metres of power cables from a seafood restaurant and were attempting another theft opposite a convenience store in Bang Bon.

However, two of the gang were shocked, causing severe hand injuries and making three cables unusable, with damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.