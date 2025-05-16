Bangkok cable thieves shocked in the act
published : 16 May 2025 at 08:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two thieves were electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical cables in Bangkok, resulting in severe injuries and their subsequent arrest.
The incident caused power outages and damage estimated at millions of baht, police said.
Police on Thursday morning apprehended three suspects with a motorcycle, 35 severed electrical cables, wire cutters and 1.1 grammes of crystal methamphetamine.
During the investigation, the three suspects confessed to having stolen cables in the Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bon areas during the night. Two accomplices are still at large.
Police said the gang had earlier stolen 12 metres of power cables from a seafood restaurant and were attempting another theft opposite a convenience store in Bang Bon.
However, two of the gang were shocked, causing severe hand injuries and making three cables unusable, with damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.
Vocabulary
- accomplice: a person who helps someone else to commit a crime or to do something morally wrong - ผู้สมรู้ร่วมคิด
- apprehend (verb): to catch; to arrest - จับ, จับกุม
- at large: not having been caught by the police - ลอยนวล, ยังไม่ถูกจับกุม
- cable: thick strong metal rope used on ships, for supporting bridges, etc. - สายเคเบิ้ล, เชือกหรือเหล็กเส้นขนาดใหญ่
- crystal methamphetamine (noun): a white crystalline form of the drug methamphetamine that people take by inhaling through the nose, smoking it or injecting it with a needle -
- gang (noun): a group of criminals who work together; a group of young people who spend time together causing trouble - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- outage: power cut - ช่วงเวลาที่ไม่มีกระแสไฟฟ้า
- shock (noun): when electricity enters into and flows through the body, often injury and damaging the body - ไฟฟ้าดูด
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย