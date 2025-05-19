Foreign man’s pit bulls kill local dog in Pattaya

A foreign resident was photographed holding one of his pit bulls as the other sniffed the body of a local dog killed in an attack at a housing estate in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, sparking outrage and safety concerns among residents. (Photo supplied)

CHON BURI: Residents of a housing estate in Bang Lamung district are outraged after their foreign neighbour allegedly allowed his two pit bulls to kill a local dog.

This and other behaviour by the man have caused fears for the safety of children and the elderly in the community.

The pit bull incident happened in the Areeya housing estate in Moo 7, Nong Prue subdistrict. According to witnesses, the foreign man watched as his unleashed dogs attacked a local pet and did not try to stop them.

"My dog was running home like it always does, and he let those pit bulls come out and kill it. He just stood there, watching and didn't try to stop his dogs," said 60-year-old Kam Nuch-chimplee, known locally as "Aunt Chaem", the dog's owner.

"It's not the first time something like this has happened, but there's been no real action so far."Another resident, 70-year-old Karntong Breaker, described a different incident where the same man threatened her transgender grandchild who was walking a dog.

Supachai Wongmuangkam, 48, said the man often causes problems — getting drunk, fighting with guards, and setting off fireworks in the neighbourhood.

"We don't feel safe anymore. Many dare not walk outside and are afraid to let their kids play outside because his dogs are never properly restrained," Mr Supachai said.

Outraged residents filed a complaint at Nong Prue police station on Saturday, asking police to investigate and prevent further problems from the poorly-controlled animals.