Woman with 'tummy ache' gives birth in petrol station toilet

A coffee shop worker who did not know she was pregnant and thought she only had stomach pain gave birth to a baby at a petrol station on Monday.

The baby boy was found alive in the toilet with the umbilical cord still attached.

The birth happened around 12.15pm at a petrol station near Soi Serithai 38 in Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok. A member of the public found the baby and called police.

Pol Lt Treenet Suwannang from Bueng Kum police station got the report. Pol Col Surapong Putkhao led the police team and rescue workers to the women's toilet.

They found the baby boy alive. Rescue workers quickly took care of him.

Police soon found the mother. She is a 31-year-old coffee shop worker identified only as Ms A.

The woman told police she experienced severe stomach pain and felt dizzy at work. She went to the toilet and was shocked when she gave birth.

Scared and after nearly collapsing, she left the toilet and went back to the coffee shop for help.

Ms A said she did not know she was pregnant. Her periods had continued normally, just like during her two previous pregnancies.

Ms A said she did not want to abandon the baby. She just panicked for a moment.

The woman was taken to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital because she was bleeding after giving birth. Both mother and baby are getting medical care.

Police said they will investigate following normal procedures.