Snakes released in condo hallway to protest noisy dog

An angry resident released these two snakes in the corridor of a no-pets condominium building in Bangkok, demanding that management take action against a neighbour with a noisy dog. (Photo: Akarapon Wanason's Facebook)

A resident of a Bangkok condominium that has a no-pets policy released two large snakes in the corridor to warn a neighbour who kept a noisy dog.

The resident was angry because the dog had been making noise for about two years. The building management had ignored complaints from other residents.

The incident became known when a video appeared on Facebook showing the snakes moving outside an apartment door in the corridor.

The snake owner posted the video. He said he loved animals and was responding to his neighbour who claimed to also love animals.

"Today I brought two. Tomorrow I'll bring more. I could not carry the bigger one today," he wrote in his post.

The video spread quickly online. Some people were worried about safety. Others criticised the condominium management for not taking action. One comment said, "If they fine only the snake owner, and not the dog owner, they might find snakes in their office next."

The condo has a strict no-pets rule, but some residents keep dogs and cats that make noise. The man said he had complained for years without any result. He apologised to neighbours not involved in the dispute.

After the incident, the management fined the dog owner 10,000 baht for breaking the pet rule and ordered the removal of the dog. The snake owner received a written warning and was told to remove the snakes.