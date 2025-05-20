Snakes released in condo hallway to protest noisy dog
published : 20 May 2025 at 13:36
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A resident of a Bangkok condominium that has a no-pets policy released two large snakes in the corridor to warn a neighbour who kept a noisy dog.
The resident was angry because the dog had been making noise for about two years. The building management had ignored complaints from other residents.
The incident became known when a video appeared on Facebook showing the snakes moving outside an apartment door in the corridor.
The snake owner posted the video. He said he loved animals and was responding to his neighbour who claimed to also love animals.
"Today I brought two. Tomorrow I'll bring more. I could not carry the bigger one today," he wrote in his post.
The video spread quickly online. Some people were worried about safety. Others criticised the condominium management for not taking action. One comment said, "If they fine only the snake owner, and not the dog owner, they might find snakes in their office next."
The condo has a strict no-pets rule, but some residents keep dogs and cats that make noise. The man said he had complained for years without any result. He apologised to neighbours not involved in the dispute.
After the incident, the management fined the dog owner 10,000 baht for breaking the pet rule and ordered the removal of the dog. The snake owner received a written warning and was told to remove the snakes.
Vocabulary
- appear: to be seen; to start to be seen - ปรากฏตัว
- condominium (noun): an apartment building or group of houses in which each flat/apartment/house is owned by the person living in it but the shared areas are owned by everyone together - คอนโดมิเนียม
- corridor (noun): a long narrow area along which something travels - เส้นทาง, ระเบียง,เฉลียง
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- demand: a very firm request for something - ข้อเรียกร้อง, การเรียกร้อง
- dispute: a serious disagreement - ข้อโต้แย้ง
- fine: an amount of money that you have to pay because you have broken the law - ค่าปรับ
- hallway: a passage in a building with rooms down either side - ระเบียงหรือทางเดินในตึก
- ignore: to fail to pay attention to; to pretend that you have not noticed or do not know about something - เพิกเฉย
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- management: the people who run and control a business or similar organisation - คณะผู้บริหาร
- pet: an animal, a bird, etc. that you have at home for pleasure, rather than one that is kept for work or food - สัตว์เลี้ยง
- release (verb): to let something move freely; to allow a substance to flow out from somewhere - ปล่อย
- removal: taking something away - การเอาออกจาก
- strict: demanding that rules are obeyed; very careful and exact - เข้มงวด