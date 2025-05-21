XEC variant of Covid-19 'spreading 7 times faster than the flu'

Chao Phraya River ferry passengers wear face masks to protect themselves against Covid-19 and ultra-fine dust pollution in Bangkok in January last year. Chanat Katanyu

The Public Health Ministry is closely watching the XEC variant of Covid-19, which is spreading seven times faster than regular flu.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the ministry is focusing resources on protecting vulnerable groups and monitoring the virus in schools.

Mr Somsak said Thailand has been using disease control measures for 21 weeks since January 1. So far, 108,891 XEC cases have been recorded with 27 deaths.

Most deaths this year have affected the "608 group," which includes elderly people. About 80% of deaths were among senior citizens.

Children have also been affected by the virus. The latest outbreak is caused by the XEC variant, which comes from Omicron.

This strain is not very severe, but it spreads quickly. This creates higher risk for vulnerable people. Health officials say prevention is important despite the low death rate.

Dr Teera Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine confirmed this Covid-19 strain spreads nearly seven times faster than flu.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has asked schools to watch closely for groups of infections among students.

Dr Teera said Covid-19 remains the most common infectious disease in all age groups, affecting children, teenagers, working adults and elderly people.

Last week, 43,213 hospital patients had Covid-19, showing a 35.5% increase from the week before.

Three recent deaths were reported in Kanchanaburi and Sukhothai provinces and in Bangkok Noi district.