XEC variant of Covid-19 'spreading 7 times faster than the flu'
published : 21 May 2025 at 07:41
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The Public Health Ministry is closely watching the XEC variant of Covid-19, which is spreading seven times faster than regular flu.
Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the ministry is focusing resources on protecting vulnerable groups and monitoring the virus in schools.
Mr Somsak said Thailand has been using disease control measures for 21 weeks since January 1. So far, 108,891 XEC cases have been recorded with 27 deaths.
Most deaths this year have affected the "608 group," which includes elderly people. About 80% of deaths were among senior citizens.
Children have also been affected by the virus. The latest outbreak is caused by the XEC variant, which comes from Omicron.
This strain is not very severe, but it spreads quickly. This creates higher risk for vulnerable people. Health officials say prevention is important despite the low death rate.
Dr Teera Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine confirmed this Covid-19 strain spreads nearly seven times faster than flu.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has asked schools to watch closely for groups of infections among students.
Dr Teera said Covid-19 remains the most common infectious disease in all age groups, affecting children, teenagers, working adults and elderly people.
Last week, 43,213 hospital patients had Covid-19, showing a 35.5% increase from the week before.
Three recent deaths were reported in Kanchanaburi and Sukhothai provinces and in Bangkok Noi district.
Vocabulary
- affected (verb): having received an effect or influence - ถูกผลกระทบ, มีผลต่อ
- confirm (verb): to state or show that something is definitely true or correct, especially by providing evidence - ยืนยัน
- elderly: (of people) old - สูงวัย, อาวุโส, อายุมาก
- focus: to give attention, effort, etc. to one particular subject, situation or person rather than another - เพ่งความสนใจ
- measures: actions that are intended to achieve or deal with something - มาตราการ
- monitoring: regularly checking something - การจับตาดู, การตรวจตรา, การเฝ้าระมัดระวัง
- outbreak: the sudden start of a disease - การระบาดของโรค
- prevention: the act of preventing something, or things that people do in order to prevent something - การป้องกัน
- resources: things such as money, workers and equipment that can be used to help achieve something - ทรัพยากร
- senior citizen: someone who is more than 60 years old - ผู้สูงอายุ, ผู้อาวุโส
- spread: to (cause to) cover, reach or have an effect on a wider or increasing area or number of people - แพร่กระจาย, แพร่กระจายไปทั่ว
- strain: a particular type of virus, animal, insect, or plant - สายพันธุ์
- variant: a thing that is a slightly different form or type of something else - สิ่งที่ผันแปร, สิ่งที่แตกต่างกัน
- vulnerable: easily damaged or harmed - ซึ่งถูกทำลายได้ง่าย