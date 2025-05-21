Sek Loso jailed for nearly 3 years
published : 21 May 2025 at 13:16
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Rock musician Seksan Sookpimay, known as "Sek Loso", has lost his final appeal.
The Supreme Court sentenced the musician and singer to 2 years, 12 months and 20 days in prison without suspension.
The court gave its decision on Tuesday, May 20.
The charges include obstructing on-duty police officers, drug use and illegal possession of a firearm. He was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Min Buri Remand Prison.
A Corrections Department spokesman said on Wednesday that Seksan was in five-day quarantine as part of Covid-19 measures for new prisoners.
His health was stable. He had adjusted well to prison and was cooperative, but still needed medicine for an existing health condition.
After quarantine, Seksan will move to a separate area for prisoners waiting for trial, the spokesman said.
The first court ruling on this case was on October 25, 2018. The charges then included having a gun illegally, fighting police officers while threatening them with a weapon, drug use and attacking his partner. He was sentenced to 2 years and 21 months in prison, with no suspension.
On May 7, 2020, the Court of Appeal changed the verdict. It changed the gun charge to "having a gun legally registered to someone else". The total sentence became 2 years and 18 months, with no suspension.
Seksan appealed to the Supreme Court and was released on bail of 600,000 baht.
On May 20, the Supreme Court gave its final judgment of 2 years, 12 months and 20 days in prison. He was immediately taken to prison to begin his sentence.
Vocabulary
- appeal: to make a request that a court change a decision of a lower court - ยื่นอุทธรณ์
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- existing (adj): present now; in use now; used now - ที่มีอยู่
- firearm: a gun of some type - อาวุธปืน
- judgment: a decision by a court of law - คำตัดสิน คำชี้ขาด
- measures: actions that are intended to achieve or deal with something - มาตราการ
- obstruct: to make it difficult for something to happen or for someone or something to go somewhere - ขวางทาง
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- quarantine (noun): a situation in which a person or animal that might have a disease is kept separate from other people or animals so that they do not catch the disease - การกักบริเวณ, การจำกัดบริเวณ
- remand prison: a place where people are kept while they wait for the date of their trial - สถานที่ขังระหว่างรอการพิจารณาคดี
- sentence: (of a court of law) to officially state what someone's punishment will be - พิพากษา, ตัดสินลงโทษ
- stable: not changing frequently and not likely to suddenly become worse - คงที่, มั่นคง
- suspension (of a jail term): a situation when the court decides that the person who has been proven guilty of a crime does not have to undergo the punishment given, usually under certain conditions - การรอลงอาญา
- threaten (verb): to say or indicate that you might do something bad or harmful, especially in order to make someone do something - ขู่เข็ญ คุกคาม ทำให้กลัว
- verdict (noun): a decision by a court of law - คำพิพากษา