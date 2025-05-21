Sek Loso jailed for nearly 3 years

Seksan Sookpimay, aka Sek Loso (photo: Sek Loso Facebook)

Rock musician Seksan Sookpimay, known as "Sek Loso", has lost his final appeal.

The Supreme Court sentenced the musician and singer to 2 years, 12 months and 20 days in prison without suspension.

The court gave its decision on Tuesday, May 20.

The charges include obstructing on-duty police officers, drug use and illegal possession of a firearm. He was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Min Buri Remand Prison.

A Corrections Department spokesman said on Wednesday that Seksan was in five-day quarantine as part of Covid-19 measures for new prisoners.

His health was stable. He had adjusted well to prison and was cooperative, but still needed medicine for an existing health condition.

After quarantine, Seksan will move to a separate area for prisoners waiting for trial, the spokesman said.

The first court ruling on this case was on October 25, 2018. The charges then included having a gun illegally, fighting police officers while threatening them with a weapon, drug use and attacking his partner. He was sentenced to 2 years and 21 months in prison, with no suspension.

On May 7, 2020, the Court of Appeal changed the verdict. It changed the gun charge to "having a gun legally registered to someone else". The total sentence became 2 years and 18 months, with no suspension.

Seksan appealed to the Supreme Court and was released on bail of 600,000 baht.

On May 20, the Supreme Court gave its final judgment of 2 years, 12 months and 20 days in prison. He was immediately taken to prison to begin his sentence.