Taxi drivers demand govt end Grab service at airport

Taxi drivers protest against the Grab service at Suvarnabhumi airport, outside the parliament in Bangkok on Wednesday. (screenshot)

Drivers of regular taxis have threatened to begin blocking entry and exit points at Suvarnabhumi if the government fails to shut down the Grab ride hailing service at Bangkok's main airport.

About 50 taxi drivers protested outside the parliament on Tuesday.

They are demanding the government close the Grab service lounge at Suvarnabhumi airport and threatened to blockade the airport if it failed to act by Wednesday.

The protest was fuelled by the government's decision to allow Grab drivers to open pick-up and drop-off points in the airport.

Protesters said most passengers now hailed drivers via online platforms, which was bad for drivers and operators of public taxis.

They were asking Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to fix the problem.

Some app drivers had caused damage to tourists, but news reports sometimes mistook them for public taxi drivers, a taxi driver association said.

The association needed the government to decide between Grab and taxi drivers.

If the government did not respond on Wednesday, they would start blocking entrances and exits at the airport, protesters said.