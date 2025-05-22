Foreigners caught selling street food in Khao San area
published : 22 May 2025 at 08:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Eight foreigners, a Turk and seven Myanmar nationals, have been caught illegally selling street food on Khao San and nearby Rambuttri roads in Bangkok.
Officials found foreigners selling food on the street or operating stalls selling rotis, kebabs, ice cream, fruit juice and similar goods.
Among those caught were seven Myanmar nationals. Four of them had no passports and officials believed they were illegal migrants.
The Turkish man, named only as "Mr Muhammed", was operating a popular Turkish ice cream stand known for its playful atmosphere. He was on a tourist visa and was also charged with working illegally.
All eight were taken into custody and handed over to authorities for legal proceedings.
Vocabulary
- atmosphere: the mood or feeling that exists in a place - บรรยากาศ
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- migrant: someone who travels to another place or country in order to find work (an immigrant is someone who comes to live in a country from another country) - ผู้อพยพ, คนงานต่างถิ่น
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- proceedings: the actions taken, usually in court, to settle a legal matter - การดำเนินการ
- stall: a large table or a small building that is open at the front, used for selling things (or for giving people information) - รถ หรือแผงขายของ
- Keywords
- foreigners
- illegal jobs
- thailand
- khaosan