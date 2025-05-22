Foreigners caught selling street food in Khao San area

A Turkish man is arrested in the Khao San area, Bangkok, for working illegally, selling ice cream, on Wednesday. (Police photo)

Eight foreigners, a Turk and seven Myanmar nationals, have been caught illegally selling street food on Khao San and nearby Rambuttri roads in Bangkok.

Officials found foreigners selling food on the street or operating stalls selling rotis, kebabs, ice cream, fruit juice and similar goods.

Among those caught were seven Myanmar nationals. Four of them had no passports and officials believed they were illegal migrants.

The Turkish man, named only as "Mr Muhammed", was operating a popular Turkish ice cream stand known for its playful atmosphere. He was on a tourist visa and was also charged with working illegally.

All eight were taken into custody and handed over to authorities for legal proceedings.