Cannabis users in Thailand ‘will need medical certificates’

A neon cannabis leaf display is seen at a shop on Khao San Road in Bangkok. (File Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin says cannabis users in Thailand will be required to have medical certificates to make sure that the plant is used for medical purposes only.

The change would require cannabis users to have a medical certificate, with prescriptions issued by licensed medical professionals.

Mr Somsak said he wanted to see the regulation issued by the Ministry of Public Health within 40 days.

Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said that regulations should make it clear that cannabis use is for medical treatment only.

“In the future, there may have to be medical certificates to prove that users suffer from diseases such as seizures, headache, pain and insomnia,” he said.

“There may be restrictions on its use, such as a permitted dosage for one month’s use. If the duration of use exceeds one month, that will not be considered for medical purposes and there will be prosecution,” he said.