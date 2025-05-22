Cannabis users in Thailand ‘will need medical certificates’
published : 22 May 2025 at 13:33
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin says cannabis users in Thailand will be required to have medical certificates to make sure that the plant is used for medical purposes only.
The change would require cannabis users to have a medical certificate, with prescriptions issued by licensed medical professionals.
Mr Somsak said he wanted to see the regulation issued by the Ministry of Public Health within 40 days.
Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said that regulations should make it clear that cannabis use is for medical treatment only.
“In the future, there may have to be medical certificates to prove that users suffer from diseases such as seizures, headache, pain and insomnia,” he said.
“There may be restrictions on its use, such as a permitted dosage for one month’s use. If the duration of use exceeds one month, that will not be considered for medical purposes and there will be prosecution,” he said.
Vocabulary
- certificate: an official document or record stating that particular facts are true - หนังสือรับรอง
- dosage: an amount of drug that you take at a single time - ปริมาณยาที่ให้ต่อครั้ง
- insomnia: the condition of being unable to sleep - อาการนอนไม่หลับ
- medical: connected with illness and injury and their treatment - ทางการแพทย์, ด้านการแพทย์, เกี่ยวกับการแพทย์
- prescription: an official piece of paper on which a doctor writes the type of medicine you should have, and which enables you to get it from a chemist's shop/drugstore - ใบสั่งยา
- prosecution: the process of accusing someone of a crime and asking a court of law to judge them - การดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย
- purposes (noun): the intentions, aims or functions of something; the things that something is supposed to achieve - จุดประสงค์, เป้าหมาย, วัตถุประสงค์
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - ระเบียบข้อบังคับ
- seizure: when the body shakes due to a sudden attack of a disease such as epilepsy - ชัก