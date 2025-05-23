Russian 'high on cannabis' jumps to death in Pattaya

(Photo: M. DNC)

A 27-year-old Russian tourist fell to his death from the ninth floor of a condominium in the Jomtien area after allegedly experiencing hallucinations brought on by cannabis use.

The body of the man, identified only as Mikhail, was found on the ground with fatal injuries.

A search of the man’s room found cannabis and smoking paraphernalia, but no signs of forced entry, theft or violence.

A security guard at the condo told police that the man had shown signs of paranoia and distress shortly before his death. He was reportedly shouting about being chased by a ghost and was seen running up and down the building.

Residents reported seeing the man fall from the ninth floor and immediately told security guards, who called police.

Police believe the man might have had a mental issue triggered by cannabis use and jumped from the building.