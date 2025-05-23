Russian 'high on cannabis' jumps to death in Pattaya
published : 23 May 2025 at 07:35
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A 27-year-old Russian tourist fell to his death from the ninth floor of a condominium in the Jomtien area after allegedly experiencing hallucinations brought on by cannabis use.
The body of the man, identified only as Mikhail, was found on the ground with fatal injuries.
A search of the man’s room found cannabis and smoking paraphernalia, but no signs of forced entry, theft or violence.
A security guard at the condo told police that the man had shown signs of paranoia and distress shortly before his death. He was reportedly shouting about being chased by a ghost and was seen running up and down the building.
Residents reported seeing the man fall from the ninth floor and immediately told security guards, who called police.
Police believe the man might have had a mental issue triggered by cannabis use and jumped from the building.
Vocabulary
- distress: a feeling that you have when you are very unhappy, worried or upset - ความกังวลใจ
- fatal: causing someone to die - ถึงตาย
- ghost (noun): the spirit of a dead person that someone sees or hears - ผี
- issue: a problem that needs to be considered - ประเด็น
- paranoia (noun): extreme fright or fear, the mental disease of extreme fear - อาการทางจิตที่หวาดระแวง, , โรคจิตหวาดระแวง
- paraphernalia: all the objects needed for or connected with a particular activity - ของใช้จิปาถะ
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย
- trigger: to cause - ก่อให้เกิด กระตุ้น
- violence: physical force with the deliberate intention of causing damage to property or injury or death to people - ความรุนแรง, การใช้กำลังทำลาย