Bangkok taxi drivers warned against airport blockade
published : 23 May 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The Department of Land Transport has warned it will take legal action against any taxi drivers who attempt to blockade Suvarnabhumi airport to protest against ride-hailing services.
A group of traditional taxi drivers rallied near Government House on Wednesday and complained that the services of ride-hailing drivers were affecting their income.
They threatened to begin blocking access to Suvarnabhumi airport if their request to ban ride-hailing services at airports is not met.
Airports of Thailand Plc operates the country’s six international airports and has the legal right to provide necessary public services there including access to airports for drivers using ride-hailing applications, the department said.
It said there were about 6,000 trips of traditional metered taxis at Suvarnabhumi airport a day, while ride-hailing vehicles made about 5,000 trips. The latter figure includes traditional taxi drivers who also use ride-hailing apps.
Officials would discuss the issue on May 28, adding that taxi drivers had to adapt to technology development and make sure people had choices of transport.
Vocabulary
- adapt: to change something to suit different conditions or uses - ทำให้เหมาะ, ทำให้เข้ากับ, ปรับ
- block: to stop someone/ something from moving through or along something else - ปิดกั้น, กีดขวาง
- blockade: an action that is intended to prevent people or goods from moving from one place to another - การกีดขวาง; การกีดขวางการจราจร
- hail: to signal to a taxi or a bus, in order to get the driver to stop - เรียก
- latter: used for referring to the second of two people, things, or groups that have just been mentioned - อันหลัง,ครึ่งหลัง,ส่วนที่สอง
- meter (n): an electronic device in a taxi that records the distance travelled and shows the cost -
- rally: to join other people in order to support someone or something when they are having problems - รวมตัวกันเพื่อสนับสนุน หรือประท้วง
- traditional: things (buildings, clothes, music, customs, etc.) that have been part of a country or society for a long time - แบบดั้งเดิม, เป็นประเพณี
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- Keywords
- taxi
- ride-hailing
- Grab
- airport
- passengers
- Suvarnabhumi