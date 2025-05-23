Bangkok taxi drivers warned against airport blockade

Taxi drivers wait for passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Department of Land Transport has warned it will take legal action against any taxi drivers who attempt to blockade Suvarnabhumi airport to protest against ride-hailing services.

A group of traditional taxi drivers rallied near Government House on Wednesday and complained that the services of ride-hailing drivers were affecting their income.

They threatened to begin blocking access to Suvarnabhumi airport if their request to ban ride-hailing services at airports is not met.

Airports of Thailand Plc operates the country’s six international airports and has the legal right to provide necessary public services there including access to airports for drivers using ride-hailing applications, the department said.

It said there were about 6,000 trips of traditional metered taxis at Suvarnabhumi airport a day, while ride-hailing vehicles made about 5,000 trips. The latter figure includes traditional taxi drivers who also use ride-hailing apps.

Officials would discuss the issue on May 28, adding that taxi drivers had to adapt to technology development and make sure people had choices of transport.