Man finds massive snake inside Bangkok toilet bowl

(Photo: Tattam)

A man was shocked to discover a large python inside his toilet bowl in the early hours of the morning.

The incident, which happened around 3am on Friday, was shared on Facebook by the man himself. The clip shows the huge snake resting comfortably inside the bathroom fixture.

“Found this in the toilet at 3am at my house. I'll probably be traumatised for a while,” he wrote in the caption.

The man updated followers in the comments section, uploading another video showing rescue workers arriving at the scene around 4am to safely remove the snake. “Thanks to the rescue team who came to help… If this ever happens to you, call 199,” he said.

The post drew many reactions from curious and concerned netizens. Many questioned how the snake had made its way into the toilet, and whether the house was near forested areas or if the bathroom was on the ground floor.

One comment offered practical advice. “At my house, we regularly pour toilet cleaner into the bowl — it's acidic and irritates snakes, so they avoid coming up the pipes.”