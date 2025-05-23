Man finds massive snake inside Bangkok toilet bowl
published : 23 May 2025 at 12:35
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man was shocked to discover a large python inside his toilet bowl in the early hours of the morning.
The incident, which happened around 3am on Friday, was shared on Facebook by the man himself. The clip shows the huge snake resting comfortably inside the bathroom fixture.
“Found this in the toilet at 3am at my house. I'll probably be traumatised for a while,” he wrote in the caption.
The man updated followers in the comments section, uploading another video showing rescue workers arriving at the scene around 4am to safely remove the snake. “Thanks to the rescue team who came to help… If this ever happens to you, call 199,” he said.
The post drew many reactions from curious and concerned netizens. Many questioned how the snake had made its way into the toilet, and whether the house was near forested areas or if the bathroom was on the ground floor.
One comment offered practical advice. “At my house, we regularly pour toilet cleaner into the bowl — it's acidic and irritates snakes, so they avoid coming up the pipes.”
Vocabulary
- acidic: containing acid, or having similar qualities to an acid - ซึ่งเป็นกรด
- comfortably (adverb): without difficulty - อย่างสะดวกสบาย
- fixture (noun): a piece of furniture or equipment that is fixed in its place and is considered part of the building, and so you do not take it with you when you move - v
- irritate: to hurt a part of your body, making it painful, red or swollen - ทำให้ระคายเคือง
- netizens (noun): people who use the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- rescue worker: a person who saves someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- traumatise (verb): to shock and upset somebody very much, often making them unable to think or work normally - ทำให้ได้รับความบอบช้ำทางจิตใจ