Two British fugitives caught on Koh Samui

Immigration police question one of two British fugitives arrested on Thailand’s popular tourist island of Koh Samui on Saturday. (Immigration Police photo)

Thai immigration police have arrested two British men wanted for robbery and fraud in the UK, after discovering they had been illegally operating tourism-related businesses on the resort island of Koh Samui.

Police said on Sunday that the arrests took place on Saturday evening in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui. The two men had fled criminal charges in the UK and entered Thailand to hide and engage in business activities using Thai nominees.

The first suspect, Kieren Thornton, 38, was arrested at Petcherat Marina. He was wanted in the UK for robbery, and had lived in a rented house in Bo Phut.

The second suspect, Ashton Saunders, 37, stayed in Thailand on a tourist visa. He presented himself as a businessman in the Chaweng Beach area, but investigations revealed that Mr Saunders is a convicted fraudster who escaped prison time in the UK.

Investigators found that Mr Saunders and his family had established multiple businesses by illegally using nominee shareholders. A raid targeted seven businesses linked to him, including one hotel and six bars and restaurants, all located in Chaweng.

Both men will be sent back to the UK.