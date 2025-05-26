Two British fugitives caught on Koh Samui
published : 26 May 2025 at 07:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thai immigration police have arrested two British men wanted for robbery and fraud in the UK, after discovering they had been illegally operating tourism-related businesses on the resort island of Koh Samui.
Police said on Sunday that the arrests took place on Saturday evening in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui. The two men had fled criminal charges in the UK and entered Thailand to hide and engage in business activities using Thai nominees.
The first suspect, Kieren Thornton, 38, was arrested at Petcherat Marina. He was wanted in the UK for robbery, and had lived in a rented house in Bo Phut.
The second suspect, Ashton Saunders, 37, stayed in Thailand on a tourist visa. He presented himself as a businessman in the Chaweng Beach area, but investigations revealed that Mr Saunders is a convicted fraudster who escaped prison time in the UK.
Investigators found that Mr Saunders and his family had established multiple businesses by illegally using nominee shareholders. A raid targeted seven businesses linked to him, including one hotel and six bars and restaurants, all located in Chaweng.
Both men will be sent back to the UK.
Vocabulary
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- fraudster: someone who obtains money by deceiving people - คนหลอกลวง
- fugitive (noun): someone who has been accused of doing something illegal and is trying to avoid being caught by the police - ผู้หลบหนี
- nominee: a legal arrangement whereby investments are held by a a person or company on behalf of the real owner - ผู้รับถือหุ้นให้บุคคลอื่นที่ไม่ต้องการจะเปิดเผยตัวตน
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- robbery: the crime of stealing money or goods from a bank, shop/store, person, etc - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง