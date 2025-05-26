Thailand braces for heavy rain, flooding as monsoon intensifies

Muddy water from the reservoir of the Red Mountain Golf Club overflowed onto a road in Kathu district, Phuket, following heavy rain on Sunday. (Photo: Kathu police station)

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for May 25–27, telling people nationwide to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods and runoff.

Authorities advise people to avoid traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms or known flood zones, use caution when driving and stay clear of landslide-prone areas, especially near hills and riverbanks.

Rough seas are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore through May 27.

Although conditions are expected to improve from May 28 to 31, the threat of flash floods remains in areas that continue to receive heavy rainfall, particularly in the north and northeast.