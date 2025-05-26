Thailand braces for heavy rain, flooding as monsoon intensifies
published : 26 May 2025 at 07:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for May 25–27, telling people nationwide to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods and runoff.
Authorities advise people to avoid traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms or known flood zones, use caution when driving and stay clear of landslide-prone areas, especially near hills and riverbanks.
Rough seas are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore through May 27.
Although conditions are expected to improve from May 28 to 31, the threat of flash floods remains in areas that continue to receive heavy rainfall, particularly in the north and northeast.
Vocabulary
- ashore: on land; towards, onto or on land, having come from an area of water such as the sea or a river - บนบก, เทียบฝั่ง, เกยฝั่ง
- avoid: to stay away from a place; to try to prevent something from happening - หลีกเลี่ยง
- brace: to get ready for something unpleasant - เตรียม
- caution: careful thought and lack of hurry in order to try to avoid risks or danger - ความระมัดระวัง
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- flood (verb): to cover with water or another liquid - ท่วม
- intensify: to get stronger - เข้มข้นขึ้น
- landslide: a mass of rock and earth moving suddenly and quickly down a steep slope - แผ่นดินถล่ม
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- rough: (of a body of water) not calm or smooth - มีคลื่นมาก
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก