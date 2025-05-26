Drunk Chinese man stabs compatriot in Pattaya restaurant

Police arrest a Chinese man who allegedly stabbed a compatriot after entering the wrong room and being insulted, at a popular Chinese restaurant in Pattaya. (Photo: facebook FM91 Trafficpro)

A Chinese diner in a private area at a popular Chinese restaurant was stabbed after arguing with a drunk compatriot early on Monday morning.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight at the Lao Gao Di Guo Ji restaurant on Second Road.

At the scene, police found a 40-year-old Chinese man with a stab wound to his left rib cage. He was given first aid before being rushed to hospital.

A suspect, identified as He Wen Qiang, also Chinese, was arrested at the scene. A fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack was also found.

According to the victim’s friends, the two men had never met before. They were drinking in a private room and Mr He apparently entered by mistake. He appeared very drunk, they told police.

The victim reportedly shouted profanities and ordered him to leave. Enraged, Mr He allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

Police said they would question him after he sobered up.