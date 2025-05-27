Man paints over no-parking kerb to ‘help’ food stall
published : 27 May 2025 at 08:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man as been fined for painting over the red-and-white no-parking kerb in front of a food outlet in Udon Thani, a move he said was to attract more customers.
It was not even his stall.
Police on Saturday found a 45-year-old man standing on the roadside outside a food outlet.
He told officers he had parked his car in front of the restaurant and noticed there were no customers around.
Assuming that the lack of parking might be driving customers away, he decided to help by spraying over the red-and-white no-parking kerb with grey paint. He hoped it would encourage more customers to stop by.
He insisted he acted out of goodwill and had no bad intentions.
The food shop owner said she had nothing to do with it.
“He just came and did it on his own,” she said. She already had regular customers and business was fine.
The man was fined.
Vocabulary
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- goodwill: friendly or helpful feelings towards other people or countries - ความเป็นมิตร, ความหวังดี, มิตรไมตรี
- intentions: plans in you mind about what you are going to do - ความตั้งใจ เจตนา
- kerb (noun): the edge of the raised path at the side of a road, usually made of long pieces of stone - ขอบถนน, ขอบทางเดิน
- lack of: when there is not enough of something - ขาด
- stall: a large table or a small building that is open at the front, used for selling things (or for giving people information) - รถ หรือแผงขายของ