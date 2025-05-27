Man paints over no-parking kerb to ‘help’ food stall

The motorist points to the grey paint he sprayed over the red-and-white no-parking kerb in front of a food outlet in Udon Thani. (Photo: Social media)

A man as been fined for painting over the red-and-white no-parking kerb in front of a food outlet in Udon Thani, a move he said was to attract more customers.

It was not even his stall.

Police on Saturday found a 45-year-old man standing on the roadside outside a food outlet.

He told officers he had parked his car in front of the restaurant and noticed there were no customers around.

Assuming that the lack of parking might be driving customers away, he decided to help by spraying over the red-and-white no-parking kerb with grey paint. He hoped it would encourage more customers to stop by.

He insisted he acted out of goodwill and had no bad intentions.

The food shop owner said she had nothing to do with it.

“He just came and did it on his own,” she said. She already had regular customers and business was fine.

The man was fined.