Police blitz on motorcyclists not wearing helmets
published : 27 May 2025 at 14:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police will begin a nationwide blitz on motorcyclists and their passengers not wearing crash hemets from June 1, with offenders facing fines of 2,000 baht.
It is part of a campaign to reduce road accidents and improve traffic discipline.
Police announced the launch of the “Safe Roads Project” on Tuesday.
It aims to increase road safety awareness and ensure more effective traffic management. The initiative includes stricter enforcement of helmet use, particularly in high-risk areas and near schools.
Provincial police have been instructed to identify key roads with frequent traffic violations or accidents.
The campaign also targets roads near schools and educational institutes.
Under the project, both motorcycle drivers and passengers must wear helmets at all times while riding. Offenders will face a maximum fine of 2,000 baht.
The regulation is intended to reduce deaths and injuries, which remain high among motorcyclists in Thailand.
The fine has been increased from the previous 500 baht.
