Three electrocuted in family garage during storm

Rescue workers at the garage where three family members were found electrocuted, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Ruam Katanyu Rescue Ayutthaya)

Three people and a dog were found dead, all believed electrocuted during a storm, in a garage at a house in Ayutthaya on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 6.30am in the garage of a home in Samphao Lom district.

The victims were Kanokporn, 75; Udomsak, 73; and Theera, 34.

All three were found lying near two parked cars in the metal-framed garage. One was in contact with a steel pole, another had a hand holding the structure and the third lay with an arm pressed against the frame. A dog was also dead, lying on top of the bodies.

Theera’s wife told police she had returned home on Monday evening during a downpour.

She noticed nothing unusual when walking past the garage. She assumed her husband had gone out and because it was raining she did not go looking for him.

It was only after she work up in the morning that she found his body, along with his two dead relatives and the dog.

She said Kanokporn and Udomsak went to the garage each morning to feed the 10 or so stray dogs kept there.

It was possible water got into the garage and onto the steel frame. One of the victims likely made contact with the frame and was electrocuted. The others died trying to help, police said.