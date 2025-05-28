Taxi passenger complains after being forced to pay expressway fee

A video grab shows the woman criticising the taxi driver after being forced to pay a 50-baht expressway toll. (Photos: TikTok @aomsintupleng)

The issue of the rights of taxi passengers became a hot social media topic after a woman posted a video about her experience with a ride-hailing taxi driver in Bangkok.

The driver ignored her request to take the regular route and instead used the expressway, demanding she pay the 50-baht toll.

The TikTok user, @aomsintupleng, posted a video recounting her experience using a ride-hailing app. She said she had clearly told the driver to avoid the expressway, but he used it without asking for her permission.

When she objected, the driver reportedly insisted she pay the toll, saying, “It’s just 50 baht. Why not buy some time?”

In the video, the woman is seen arguing with the driver, saying the issue was not the money but the lack of consent. “If I wanted to save time, I would have told you to take the expressway,” she says. “I can afford 50 baht, but forcing a customer to pay is not right.”

She eventually chose to exit the vehicle mid-journey.

The clip went viral, drawing many comments from netizens who shared similar experiences with app-based taxi services. Many criticised the driver.