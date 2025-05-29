Foreign women arrested for prostitution on Soi Nana
published : 29 May 2025 at 10:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Fifteen women of four nationalities were arrested for alleged prostitution in Bangkok's Sukhumvit area during a late-night police raid.
Officers launched the crackdown, targeting prostitution and human trafficking activities on Sukhumvit Soi 4, also known as Soi Nana, about 10.30pm on Tuesday.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 15 women - nine Vietnamese, four Tanzanians, one Kenyan and one Thai. They were initially charged with causing a public nuisance.
Soi Nana, with its many bars and restaurants, is a popular centre of nightlife in Bangkok.
Police suspect Thai and foreign women and transgender people are offering sex services in the area.
Vocabulary
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- human trafficking: the trade of humans, most commonly for the purpose of sexual slavery, forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others (Source: Wikipedia) - การค้ามนุษย์
- nuisance: something that is annoying and is a continuing problem - การรบกวน, การทำให้รำคาญ
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- transgender: an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth - คนข้ามเพศ, คนที่แสดงออก หรือแต่งกาย หรือผ่านการผ่าตัดเพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นเพศตรงข้าม