Tougher immigration checks for arrivals

Passengers queue at the arrivals area of Suvarnabhumi airport. (Bangkok Post file photo)

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has ordered immigration police to step up the screening process for foreign arrivals.

Pol Gen Kittharath on Wednesday announced measures to combat prostitution rings run by foreigners in Thailand by saying that pre-entry screening measures have been put in place, including a digital arrival card.

This measure is a collaboration between the Immigration Bureau (IB) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Travellers' data will then be matched with data from foreign embassies to determine whether the person is on a watch list or a blacklist.

Data will be sent to the Tourist Police and local police units, allowing them to search and track the individuals later.

Those who enter Thailand on a tourist or student visa will also be checked, he said.

When asked about Bangkok's night entertainment areas where foreign prostitution rings were found in areas such as Sukhumvit, Soi Cowboy and Nana, he said the measures currently in place will help solve issues of transnational criminals and human trafficking.