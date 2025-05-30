Tougher immigration checks for arrivals
published : 30 May 2025 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has ordered immigration police to step up the screening process for foreign arrivals.
Pol Gen Kittharath on Wednesday announced measures to combat prostitution rings run by foreigners in Thailand by saying that pre-entry screening measures have been put in place, including a digital arrival card.
This measure is a collaboration between the Immigration Bureau (IB) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Travellers' data will then be matched with data from foreign embassies to determine whether the person is on a watch list or a blacklist.
Data will be sent to the Tourist Police and local police units, allowing them to search and track the individuals later.
Those who enter Thailand on a tourist or student visa will also be checked, he said.
When asked about Bangkok's night entertainment areas where foreign prostitution rings were found in areas such as Sukhumvit, Soi Cowboy and Nana, he said the measures currently in place will help solve issues of transnational criminals and human trafficking.
Vocabulary
- blacklist: a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided - บัญชีดำ, รายชื่อผู้ที่รัฐบาลไม่ยอมรับหรือต้องถูกหลีกเลี่ยง
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- human trafficking: the trade of humans, most commonly for the purpose of sexual slavery, forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others (Source: Wikipedia) - การค้ามนุษย์
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- measure: a firm action taken to solve a problem or stop a dangerous unpleasant situation - มาตราการ
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- ring: a group of people involved in an activity, especially an illegal one - กลุ่มคณะ
- screening: the testing or examining of a large number of people or things for disease, faults, illegal objects, etc - การตรวจ
- tough: demanding that particular rules be obeyed and ready to give out punishments to those who refuse - ที่ลงโทษร้ายแรง เข้มงวด
- transnational: involving more than one country; present in more than one country - ข้ามชาติ