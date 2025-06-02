Miss World Thailand crowned Miss World
published : 2 Jun 2025 at 07:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Miss World Thailand Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri became Miss World at the 72nd Miss World pageant organised in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday night.
Opal, 22, is a political science student. She competed alongside 108 contestants.
She is Thailand's first Miss World.
The "Opal for Her" project she has been promoting for over three years advocates for greater awareness of breast cancer. She aims to expand this project globally through the Miss World platform.
Opal is 180 centimetres tall and comes from Phuket. Her family has a business in the old town area of the island. She is studying international relations at Thammasat University and speaks Chinese, English and Thai.
On Saturday, the pageant had contestants from four regions — Africa, the Americas & Caribbean, Asia & Oceania and Europe.
The first runner-up was Hasset Dereje from Ethiopia, followed by Maja Klajda from Poland and Aurélie Joachim from Martinique.
Vocabulary
- advocate (verb): to publicly support - สนับสนุน
- awareness: the state of knowing about something - การรับรู้, การทราบ
- cancer: a serious disease in which growths of cells, also called cancers, form in the body and kill normal body cells. The disease often causes death - มะเร็ง
- contestant: someone who competes in a contest - ผู้แข่งขัน
- crown: to give someone the position of being a winner in a competition - ให้ตำแหน่งแชมป์
- pageant: a competition to choose the most beautiful from a group of women - ประกวดนางงาม
- platform (noun): a type of media or way of distributing information , e.g., websites, newspapers, magazines, video, etc. -
- runner-up: a person or team that finishes second in a competition -