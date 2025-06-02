Miss World Thailand crowned Miss World

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World by last year's Miss World winner, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova, at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday night. (Photo: Reuters)

Miss World Thailand Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri became Miss World at the 72nd Miss World pageant organised in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday night.

Opal, 22, is a political science student. She competed alongside 108 contestants.

She is Thailand's first Miss World.

The "Opal for Her" project she has been promoting for over three years advocates for greater awareness of breast cancer. She aims to expand this project globally through the Miss World platform.

Opal is 180 centimetres tall and comes from Phuket. Her family has a business in the old town area of the island. She is studying international relations at Thammasat University and speaks Chinese, English and Thai.

On Saturday, the pageant had contestants from four regions — Africa, the Americas & Caribbean, Asia & Oceania and Europe.

The first runner-up was Hasset Dereje from Ethiopia, followed by Maja Klajda from Poland and Aurélie Joachim from Martinique.