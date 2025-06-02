Tourist attacked in Pattaya after gender dispute

A Sri Lankan tourist was left bleeding from the head after he touched the genitals of a transgender woman and refused to pay in Pattaya late Thursday night. (Photo: Sawangboribul Foundation)

A Sri Lankan tourist was assaulted by a transgender woman armed with high-heeled shoes on Pattaya's Beach Road Saturday night after he touched her genitals twice to verify her gender--then refused to pay or proceed with any services.

Police were called to Soi 13/3 on Pattaya Beach Road at about 10.30pm where they found a 54-year-old Sri Lankan man, identified only as Sepala, bleeding from the head. He was treated at the scene before police took both parties to the police station.

The alleged attacker, a transwoman identified as Mintran Buran, 29, admitted to hitting Mr. Sepala multiple times on the head with a high-heeled shoe. According to her statement, the tourist approached her and she told him that her service price was 2,000 baht. He then asked to touch her genitals to confirm if she was a biological woman.

“I let him touch once. But when he touched me again without paying, I became upset, and an argument broke out,” Mintran said.

"I grabbed the collar of his shirt, and he pulled mine in return, which caused a scratch on my chest. I got angry and hit him on the head four to five times with a high-heeled shoe.”

Mr Sepala told police he only wanted to verify Mintran’s gender, but decided not to proceed.

“I cancelled the deal and was about to walk away but that person pulled the collar of my shirt from behind and hit me with the high-heeled shoe,” the Sri Lankan tourist said.