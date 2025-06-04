Tourists beaten up after assault on woman in Phuket bar
published : 4 Jun 2025 at 07:48
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two foreign tourists were beaten unconscious by a group of Thai men after allegedly assaulting a local woman while drunk at a nightspot in Phuket’s Patong area.
It happened on Bangla Road, a popular nightlife area in Patong.
Two tourists, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, were allegedly seen attacking a Thai woman inside a local bar. Witnesses said several Thai men who were nearby chased and attacked the two tourists.
A 22-second video posted by the Facebook page “โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต” shows the moment the Thai men rushed at the two foreigners, punching and kicking them until they collapsed to the ground. The footage quickly spread online.
Many comments expressed support for the Thai men’s actions, praising them for defending the woman. Others, however, raised concerns about the use of violence and called for proper legal procedures to be followed.
Police have not released any information about the incident. The identities and nationalities of the tourists were undisclosed.
Vocabulary
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
- chase (verb): to run or drive after somebody/something in order to catch them; (in sports) to be behind in the score and try to catch up - ไล่ตาม
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- concern: a worry - ความกังวล
- footage: film of a particular subject or event - ฟิลม์หรือคลิปภาพยนตร์
- identity: who or what somebody/something is - ชื่อ เอกลักษณ์
- nationality: the official right to belong to a particular country - สัญชาติ,เชื้อชาติ, ชนชาติ
- praise: to express strong approval or admiration - ยกย่อง, ชื่นชม
- procedures (noun): ways of doing something - ขั้นตอนการดำเนินการ
- under the influence (exp): being affected by alcohol, a drug, etc. - อยู่ในสภาพมึน
- undisclosed: not reported publicly - ไม่เปิดเผย
- violence: physical force with the deliberate intention of causing damage to property or injury or death to people - ความรุนแรง, การใช้กำลังทำลาย
- witness: a person who sees something happen or knows about something - ผู้ที่เห็นเหตุการณ์, พยาน