Tourists beaten up after assault on woman in Phuket bar

A still from the video of the assault in the Patong bar. (Photo: Facebook โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต)

Two foreign tourists were beaten unconscious by a group of Thai men after allegedly assaulting a local woman while drunk at a nightspot in Phuket’s Patong area.

It happened on Bangla Road, a popular nightlife area in Patong.

Two tourists, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, were allegedly seen attacking a Thai woman inside a local bar. Witnesses said several Thai men who were nearby chased and attacked the two tourists.

A 22-second video posted by the Facebook page “โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต” shows the moment the Thai men rushed at the two foreigners, punching and kicking them until they collapsed to the ground. The footage quickly spread online.

Many comments expressed support for the Thai men’s actions, praising them for defending the woman. Others, however, raised concerns about the use of violence and called for proper legal procedures to be followed.

Police have not released any information about the incident. The identities and nationalities of the tourists were undisclosed.