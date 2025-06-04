Wild elephant goes shopping in Khao Yai
published : 4 Jun 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A large wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park wandered beyond its usual path and into a local shop in Pak Chong district on Monday, startling the owners and damaging shelves as it searched for food.
The shop is about one kilometre from a park entrance gate in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The elephant, known as Plai Biang Lek, appeared about 3pm while the shop owner was serving a customer. The animal's back almost touched the store ceiling. The customer panicked and ran outside.
Park rangers and the shop owner tried to get the huge animal to leave. Plai Biang Lek was totally unfazed and continued searching the shelves for snacks.
Eventually, after 10 minutes of coaxing, he left and wandered back into the forest. No injuries were reported.
The shop owner said repairing the damaged shelves and replacing the lost goods would cost more than 1,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- ceiling: the top inside surface of a room - เพดาน
- coax (verb): to make someone/ something do what you want them/it to do, through working on it skillfully, gently and patiently - เกลี้ยกล่อม,คะยั้นคะยอ
- goods: things that are produced to be sold; possessions that can be moved - สินค้า, สิ่งของ
- panicked (verb): became anxious about something; feeling or showing panic - ตื่นตกใจ, ตกใจ
- shelf (plural: shelves): a flat board, made of wood, metal, glass, etc, fixed to the wall or forming part of a cupboard/closet, bookcase, etc, for things to be placed on - หิ้ง, ชั้น
- unfazed: not worried or surprised by something unexpected that happens - ไม่กังวล