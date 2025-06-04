Wild elephant goes shopping in Khao Yai

The wild elephant, Plai Biang Lek from the Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, ransacks a local shop for food on Monday. (Photo: 91FM Trafficpro)

A large wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park wandered beyond its usual path and into a local shop in Pak Chong district on Monday, startling the owners and damaging shelves as it searched for food.

The shop is about one kilometre from a park entrance gate in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The elephant, known as Plai Biang Lek, appeared about 3pm while the shop owner was serving a customer. The animal's back almost touched the store ceiling. The customer panicked and ran outside.

Park rangers and the shop owner tried to get the huge animal to leave. Plai Biang Lek was totally unfazed and continued searching the shelves for snacks.

Eventually, after 10 minutes of coaxing, he left and wandered back into the forest. No injuries were reported.

The shop owner said repairing the damaged shelves and replacing the lost goods would cost more than 1,000 baht.