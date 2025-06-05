American caught passing 'movie dollars' in Pattaya

Movie money: US $100 banknotes marked "For motion picture use only", similar to the notes seized from the American in Pattaya.

An American tourist was held for passing counterfeit banknotes after he tried to exchange US dollars stamped “For Motion Picture Use Only” at a currency exchange booth in Pattaya.

Jeffrey Stookey, 66, was detained at a T.T Currency Exchange booth at Jomtien Beach, police said on Wednesday.

Police impounded 21 fake $100 banknotes.

An employee at the booth said Mr Stookey brought 10 of the banknotes and tried to exchange them for baht. On examination they were all found to be marked with the phrase “For Motion Picture Use Only”, meaning they were produced for use in movies only.

The booth attendant said when he rejected the fake notes the American became angry, demanding he accept and exchange them, according to police.

Police said Mr Stookey had been a frequent traveller to Thailand for about 10 years and had a Thai wife in the Northeast.

He was held in custody for further investigation.