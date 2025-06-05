American caught passing 'movie dollars' in Pattaya
An American tourist was held for passing counterfeit banknotes after he tried to exchange US dollars stamped “For Motion Picture Use Only” at a currency exchange booth in Pattaya.
Jeffrey Stookey, 66, was detained at a T.T Currency Exchange booth at Jomtien Beach, police said on Wednesday.
Police impounded 21 fake $100 banknotes.
An employee at the booth said Mr Stookey brought 10 of the banknotes and tried to exchange them for baht. On examination they were all found to be marked with the phrase “For Motion Picture Use Only”, meaning they were produced for use in movies only.
The booth attendant said when he rejected the fake notes the American became angry, demanding he accept and exchange them, according to police.
Police said Mr Stookey had been a frequent traveller to Thailand for about 10 years and had a Thai wife in the Northeast.
He was held in custody for further investigation.
Vocabulary
- attendant: a worker working at a place "attending" to something such helping customers - ผู้ดูแล
- booth: a small tent or temporary structure at a market, an exhibition or a fairground, where you can buy things, get information or watch something - แผงลอย,ห้องเล็ก, บูธ
- counterfeit: illegal copies made in order to trick people - ของปลอม
- currency (noun): the system of money, usually, but not always, that a country uses - เงินตรา
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- detained: kept in a place and not allowed to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- fake: made to look like something real in order to trick people - ที่ทำปลอม
- frequent: happening often - เกิดขึ้นบ่อย
- impound: (of the police) to officially take something away - ยึดไว้เป็นของกลาง
- pass (verb): to give something to someone else; to spread - ส่งให้, ส่งผ่าน
- phrase: a group of words which have a particular meaning when used together - ถ้อยคำ, วลี
- reject: to not accept something - ปฏิเสธ ไม่ยอมรับ
